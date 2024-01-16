75th Emmy Award Winners: A Complete List Of 2023's Best
Celebrate TV's best! (At least in Emmy voters' eyes.)
It’s never too late to celebrate the best in television, and while the trophies are being handed out a little later than usual, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally upon us. Usually set for September, the entertainment industry strikes pushed the 2023 ceremony into the new year. So even as the 2024 TV schedule is kicking into high gear, the stars were out on January 15 for a celebratory look back at the best performances and series of the past year.
Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus led the nominations heading into Sunday night’s awards show, which aired live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The telecast — which is being hosted for the first time by Anthony Anderson — will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription on January 16.
This story will be updated with the winners throughout the broadcast. Before jumping into the night's honorees, here are some of the winners from the previous weekend's Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, where The Last of Us landed several awards.
- Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series - Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
- Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series - Judith Light (Poker Face)
- Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
- Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - Riley Abel (The Last of Us)
- Outstanding Animated Program - The Simpsons "Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII"
- Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program - RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)
- Outstanding Host For A Game Show - Keke Palmer (Password)
- Outstanding Structured Reality Program - Queer Eye
- Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program - Welcome to Wrexham
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series - I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Now let's celebrate the best that TV had to offer in the Emmy voters' opinions.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, BEEF
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, BEEF
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, BEEF
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, BEEF
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, BEEF
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Expect the next Emmy Awards to come sneaking up sooner than later, with the 2024 ceremony currently still aiming to take place during the traditional September time frame.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley