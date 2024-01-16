75th Emmy Award Winners: A Complete List Of 2023's Best

It’s never too late to celebrate the best in television, and while the trophies are being handed out a little later than usual, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally upon us. Usually set for September, the entertainment industry strikes pushed the 2023 ceremony into the new year. So even as the 2024 TV schedule is kicking into high gear, the stars were out on January 15 for a celebratory look back at the best performances and series of the past year.

Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus led the nominations heading into Sunday night’s awards show, which aired live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The telecast — which is being hosted for the first time by Anthony Anderson — will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription on January 16.

This story will be updated with the winners throughout the broadcast. Before jumping into the night's honorees, here are some of the winners from the previous weekend's Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, where The Last of Us landed several awards.

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series - Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series - Judith Light (Poker Face)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - Riley Abel (The Last of Us)

Outstanding Animated Program - The Simpsons "Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII"

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program - RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Outstanding Host For A Game Show - Keke Palmer (Password)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program - Queer Eye

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program - Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series - I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Now let's celebrate the best that TV had to offer in the Emmy voters' opinions.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, BEEF

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, BEEF

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, BEEF

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, BEEF

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Expect the next Emmy Awards to come sneaking up sooner than later, with the 2024 ceremony currently still aiming to take place during the traditional September time frame.