Ridley Scott Recalls The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Direct Gladiator
By Rachel Romean published
Ridley Scott took inspiration from a surprising source.
Ridley Scott has directed a plethora of high-profile films. From classic sci-fi hits like Alien and Blade Runner to period sagas like House of Gucci and The Last Duel, the native Brit has certainly made his mark on the entertainment industry. Scott is choosy with his scripts, but there was one historical drama that he knew he had to direct: Gladiator.
Ahead of the upcoming Oscar season, Deadline caught up with Ridley Scott to take a look back at his lengthy career, and among the topics he director discussed was his past film Gladiator and the upcoming sequel that's in the making. So what made Ridley Scott so invested in the Roman historical epic? He explained:
Ridley Scott’s films are definitely aesthetically driven, so it’s no surprise that a painting inspired him to dive into another historical epic. There are countless scenes in Gladiator that could easily have been taken from the walls of art galleries, especially the combat sequences, and it’s easy to see the artistic inspiration that Ridley Scott took from Gérôme’s artwork. And according to the director, that’s not a coincidence. He continued:
One can only assume that a similar visual aesthetic will apply to the upcoming Gladiator sequel. Ridley Scott has confirmed that the film will not be a direct retread of Gladiator, but its influence will definitely be present. As of right now, there's no release date or casting information, but several cast members have expressed an interest in reprising their roles. It might be a while until the Gladiator sequel hits the silver screen, however, since Ridley Scott still has to finish his Napoleon biopic Kitbag with Joaquin Phoenix. Hopefully, it will give him plenty of time to find another inspirational painting.
Only time will tell if Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel will join the lofty ranks of its predecessor. In the meantime, you can revisit the stunning historical drama of Gladiator on Hulu and Sling TV.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.