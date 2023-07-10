No Big Deal, Just Robert Downey Jr. Kicking It With Emily Blunt And Other Oppenheimer Stars While John Krasinski Photobombs Them

For as gravely serious as co-writer/director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer looks, there’s certainly been some fun shenanigans to report on the press tour. Even in something as simple as Robert Downey Jr. hanging out with co-stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt in New York has a special joy to it. Then again, part of the glee is the fact that the team behind this historical biopic kind of had their evening photobombed by one John Krasinski .

At that point, it’d be hard to keep a straight face, even if Oppenheimer is inspiring horror movie comparisons with its finished product. And if you thought the former Iron Man star’s smile would shine the brightest, check out the face that Cillian Murphy is pulling in this shot, shared on Instagram :

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

Mr. Murphy’s face sums it up: this gang of bandits are kicking loose while also honoring the projects they’re putting into the world, and we’re all probably smiling with them. Seriously, there’s just something about that Krasinski charm that just lights up a room. And that’s with the Jack Ryan star currently on a sobering victory lap of his own, thanks to Season 4 closing out his Prime Video series in style.

Robert Downey Jr. does get pretty playful with his witty caption, as he suggests The Office vet could have his own surprise cameo in Oppenheimer. While it’s not as easy to wedge John Krasinski into this project as it would be in a film like, say, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s still a possibility.

Then again, if that was the case, you’d think someone would have leaked it to social media by now, even with the threat of Christopher Nolan politely chastising anyone who did. Of course, a more likely explanation is that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt live in New York , so it’s easy for the fans' pick for the lead role in the Fantastic Four reboot to pop in unannounced.

Excitement is mounting in the weeks leading up to the latest Nolan picture's theatrical release. Such a monumental story being told with the Tenet director’s panache is enough of a draw on its own. And when it comes to the movie’s titular role, it marked the fulfillment of Cillian Murphy’s dream to lead a Christopher Nolan project .

If that’s not an occasion to relax with some good friends, and allow a photobomb or two to happen naturally, then good luck ever finding such an occasion in the real world. Oppenheimer heads to theaters on July 21st, which is the exact same day Barbie is going to start its theatrical run.