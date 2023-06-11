Why Emily Blunt Left Hollywood And Moved To New York

Los Angeles is the hub of the entertainment business, with most celebrities living in the California city, where the weather is warm and most of their major productions are made. However, as of late, many stars have opted out of living in Hollywood and have been establishing homes for themselves and their families in other cities. Emily Blunt is one of these celebs, as she left the City of Angels in favor of moving to New York City. Now, the beloved actress is revealing the reason for the change.

The Jungle Cruise co-lead opened up about her life and career during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She also talked about her and husband, John Krasinski's decision to move their family from Hollywood to the Big Apple, and what it's been like building a life together there. When discussing the decision to move, the actress noted how New York appeals to her in a way that Tinseltown didn't. She explained:

I feel very at home here. It’s like a village within New York, with all the spontaneity combined with the reality of being in a big city. [So many friends live near] it’s almost like being on Sesame Street!

It makes so much sense that the Edge of Tomorrow star feels this way. There is such a community feeling in New York due to the neighborhoods being so close together. LA is much more spread out and, as a result, its inhabitants are a lot more separated. While she seems to absolutely love living in the American city, she revealed she does sometimes miss her London home. Nevertheless, she says she was “seduced by America’s great qualities,” further saying that:

I have to be, right? My husband’s American, my children are American... That’s three of my favorite people in the world.

This is an absolutely adorable way of looking at things. While Los Angeles may not have been the American home she was looking for, I’m glad she seems to have found comfort in her new city. The cultures of the two coasts are very different, and there are definitely people more suited for the New York lifestyle than the Hollywood one. In addition, her husband is from Boston, so he may also feel more comfortable back on the East Coast as well.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt aren’t the only celebs making the transition out of LA. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have chosen to raise their family in his native Australia, and it's treating their family well it seems. Matthew McConaughey and James Van Der Beek also decided to move to Texas instead of staying in California. Additionally, others have also gone the New York route like Krasinski and Blunt. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live in the east coast city with their four children, and Matt Damon is based in Brooklyn. Overall, stars have cited paparazzi and a less industry-centric lifestyle as core reasons for moving out of Hollywood and, like Blunt, you can't blame their for their preferences.

Even though Emily Blunt is no longer based in Los Angeles, you can still catch the movie star in several major projects. She's one of the many cast members of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is set to hit theaters on July 21st. You can also see the Golden Globe-winning actress in the critically acclaimed mini series, The English, which is now streamable with a Prime Video subscription.