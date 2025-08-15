How To Watch The Rainmaker Online

Watch The Rainmaker: Synopsis

Readers of a certain vintage will remember rarely walking through the multiplex without seeing John Grisham’s name adoring the poster for a new release, but after a quiet spell following the legal thriller master’s 90s heyday, USA Network have dipped back into the author's extensive bibliography. Read on as we explain below about how to watch The Rainmaker online – and get a free stream from anywhere with a VPN.

This isn’t the first time The Rainmaker has received the adaptation treatment. During the extensive run of Grisham novels making their way to the screen towards the end of the last century, the book was adapted by Francis Ford Coppola into a Matt Damon starring feature film. But, it would seem enough time has passed for the remake treatment as NBC Universal delivers a lavish ten part TV iteration.

The series follows new qualified lawyer Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan), a young hotshot looking to prove his worth on the savage plains of the American courtroom. With prospects not looking bright, he signs on with small-time ‘ambulance chaser’ Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone (Lana Parrilla), working alongside her disheveled paralegal Deck (P.J. Byrne). But when the trio uncover a conspiracy connected to the mysterious death of their client’s son, Baylor finds himself going up against not only the ferocious Leo F. Drummond (John Slattery), but also his law school ex-girlfriend Sarah (Madison Iseman).

While some may feel that a new version of the story so masterfully brought to life by Coppola may be redundant, showrunner Michael Seitzman says the difference here is how TV allows for much more time to delve into the characters and create a more faithful interpretation of the novel: “For me, above all, it’s the characters. They jumped off the page in John’s book and were a joy to expand upon in our show.”

With a stacked cast and promising plenty of courtroom chaos, fans of legal thrillers won’t want to miss the latest Grisham adaptation, so read on for all you need to watch The Rainmaker online and stream from anywhere.

How to watch The Rainmaker online in the US

In the US, the The Rainmaker will air on USA Network, with the premiere set for Friday, August 15 at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes will stream weekly.

If you receive USA as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the episode.

FuboTV, for example, is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory offer where you get $5 off your first month) and provides you with around 200 channels. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

If you're after something a bit cheaper, Sling TV also hosts USA with its Sling Blue package costing $45.99 a month.

If you're happy to watch on catch-up, new episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock, landing every Saturday, starting August 16.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $10.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($109.99 or $169.99 a year respectively).

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch The Rainmaker from anywhere

If you're outside of the country and can't access your usual streaming service, you can still watch The Rainmaker online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their usual Peacock stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Rainmaker as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Rainmaker, head to Peacock

Watch The Rainmaker online in Canada

As with the US, Canadians can watch The Rainmaker on USA Network. Episodes begin on Saturday, August 16 and continue weekly.

For those looking to stream the show, new installments land on Crave the day after their linear debut. Crave plans start from CA$11.99 per month.

NB: If you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Watch The Rainmaker in Australia

Aussies can catch new episodes of The Rainmaker with barely any wait, with the show streaming every Saturday on Stan starting August 16.

Stan packages start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for 4K streaming.

Aussie away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

Can I watch The Rainmaker online in the UK?

Since Peacock's deal with Sky ended in early 2024, shows from the US streamer haven't always found a home in Blighty.

Some recent Peacock programming, such as Based on a True Story Season 2 and Day of the Jackal, have still been available on Sky and its pay-as-you-go service NOW, however, so keep an eye out for The Rainmaker.

American abroad? Use a VPN to access your free stream via Peacock.

The Rainmaker trailer

The Rainmaker premieres on the USA Network in the States on Friday, August 15. It'll air on the same channel in Canada on August 16, as well as landing on streaming in the US (Peacock) and Australia (Stan). Canadians can stream (Crave) from Sunday, August 17. A UK release date is TBC.

The Rainmaker episode schedule

The following is the US release schedule, episodes arrive in Canada and Australia the next day.

Episode 1: Friday, August 15

Episode 2: Friday, August 22

Episode 3: Friday, August 29

Episode 4: Friday, September 5

Episode 5: Friday, September 12

Episode 6: Friday, September 19

Episode 7: Friday, September 26

Episode 8: Friday, October 3

Episode 9: Friday, October 10

Episode 10: Friday, October 17

The Rainmaker cast

John Slattery as Leo F. Drummond

Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor

Madison Iseman as Sarah Plankmore

Lana Parrilla as Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone

P. J. Byrne as Deck Shifflet

Robyn Cara as Kelly Riker

Dan Fogler as Melvin Pritcher

Wade Briggs as Brad Noonan

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Prince Thomas