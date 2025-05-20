'80s Movie Quiz: Can You Name The Highest Grossing Film For Each Year Of Release In The 1980s?
They're the best around!
The ’80s was a great decade to be a movie fan. I didn’t go to the movie theater nearly as much as I wanted to as a kid, but I sure as heck made a point to see as many of the best '80s movies as I could at some point, and that includes the ones that dominated at the box office. So I had some fun movie flashbacks while putting this quiz together, which focuses on the biggest movie release from every year in the 1980s, based on the box office.
A couple of things to note before we get to the quiz.
- The list is based on U.S. domestic box office totals, according to Box Office Mojo.
- Each answer is the highest grossing movie to release each year from 1980 to 1989 (which may or may not be the same as the movie made the most money within that calendar year).
Do you think you can guess the biggest movie release for each year? Best of luck to you!
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
