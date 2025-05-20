'80s Movie Quiz: Can You Name The Highest Grossing Film For Each Year Of Release In The 1980s?

The ’80s was a great decade to be a movie fan. I didn’t go to the movie theater nearly as much as I wanted to as a kid, but I sure as heck made a point to see as many of the best '80s movies as I could at some point, and that includes the ones that dominated at the box office. So I had some fun movie flashbacks while putting this quiz together, which focuses on the biggest movie release from every year in the 1980s, based on the box office.

A couple of things to note before we get to the quiz.

The list is based on U.S. domestic box office totals, according to Box Office Mojo.

Each answer is the highest grossing movie to release each year from 1980 to 1989 (which may or may not be the same as the movie made the most money within that calendar year).

Do you think you can guess the biggest movie release for each year? Best of luck to you!