Friends Crossword Puzzle: The One Where You Finish The Quotes
How well do you know these Friends quotes?
Think you know your Friends quotes? If you answered yes, and you're a fan of crossword puzzles, you've come to the right place.
How best to breakdown the purpose of this crossword puzzle... Well, the meaning of this puzzle is threefold: 1) It gives you time to think about Friends quotes, 2) It proves how much you care about Friends, and 3) It's fun!
If you got the above reference, you're very prepared for the clues in this crossword puzzle. Just fill in the blank with the word or phrase for each quote.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.