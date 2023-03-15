Ryan Reynolds Shares A Sweet Response And A Funny One After Selling Mint Mobile For More Than A Billion Dollars

Sure, Ryan Reynolds is getting ready to get back into the suit of one Wade Wilson for a little upcoming Marvel movie called Deadpool 3, but the star has more going on than his high-profile acting roles. Reynolds is also a quite successful entrepreneur who has had an estimated 20 to 25 percent stake in Mint Mobile since 2019, among other business ventures. As a huge new development happened for Mint Mobile, the actor was totally on brand in his commentary about it.

T-Mobile has agreed to acquire the parent company of Reynolds’ Mint Mobile, Ka’ena Corporation, for up to $1.35 billion in a deal that will be made up of 61 percent stock and 39 percent cash. With the sale is expected to close later this year, Reynolds shared this funny response to the whole thing in a statement, per The Wrap :

We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.

Reynolds is of course well known for his sharp wit and sarcasm in his many beloved movie roles and commercial work, and it’s certainly present as he is part of a gigantic business deal for the prepaid wireless service that boasts a $15 a month unlimited data plan. As Mint Mobile and the Ka’ena Corporation’s other counterparts Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum get in business with T-Mobile, the actor will remain a spokesperson for the company, especially regarding bringing his flair for advertising to the company.

Ryan Reynolds’ previous campaigns for Mint Mobile have included bringing Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk The Kids’ Rick Moranis back for a fun ad and jokingly creating a streaming service amid the boom of every studio creating their own. As the actor shared Mint Mobile’s new home at T-Mobile, it wasn’t all quips considering he also had a rather sweet response to hit us with as well:

I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful. #MintMobileMarch 15, 2023 See more

On Twitter , Reynolds shared the announcement with a video of himself alongside the CEO of T-Mobile, Mike Sievert. The pair went with a funny back and forth that got a little intentionally awkward as Reynolds joked Mint Mobile has an “incredibly improvised” and “borderline reckless messaging strategy.” As Mint joins T-Mobile, it’s good to see Reynolds’ personality with his company remaining intact. Plus, as he shared, he’s very “proud” and “grateful” to have been part of the latest business decision for the wireless company.