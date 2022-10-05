Scooby-Doo’s Velma Finally Gets A Queer Storyline In Latest Animated Movie After Being An LGBTQ+ Icon For Years, And Fans Have Thoughts

Scooby-Doo movies have been a staple franchise, especially during Halloween season, for their mystery-solving of spooky occurences. Among the group of friends, Velma Dinkley has long been a favorite for the LGBTQ+ community, as many fans have dubbed her a lesbian icon. James Gunn even wrote the character as queer in an ‘edgier’ version of the live-action Scooby-Doo movies that was switched up, and Mystery Incorporated supervising producer Tony Cervone confirmed she was back in 2020. But Velma finally actually gets to be canonically gay in the latest Scooby-Doo movie.

Warner Bros. just released the latest movie in the franchise, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, on Digital, and it features multiple scenes of Velma finally having a queer storyline. Check out the scene alongside a fan’s excited reaction on Twitter :

In the new movie, Velma gets an obvious crush on a costume designer named Coco Diablo, so much so her glasses fog up. And this isn't not the only scene where Velma's interest in Coco is made known either. Pretty much whenever she’s around her, Velma is all heart eyes.

The character has been around for over 50 years, but seen numerous origins and versions on screen. While there’s been some previous hinting, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! outright makes it clear and that feels particularly rare for a mainstream queer character – especially in animation as well. Here’s another reaction:

So that’s why she’s always looking for her glasses, huh? For many years, LGBTQ+ fans have also shipped Velma and Daphne together. Another way Velma has aligned with the gay community is when Hayley Kiyoko, who is nicknamed “Lesbian Jesus” by her fans, was cast as Velma in multiple TV live-action movies. Following the news, the musician and actress shared her thoughts too:

It’s great to see another 2022 movie release represent the queer community! Following James Gunn’s Scooby-Doo movie, which was initially rated R and had parents “outraged,” never making it to screen with Velma as a queer character intact, the latest Scoob! movie was recently canceled by Warner Bros .Though we don’t know the whole reason as to why, it was reportedly nearly complete.