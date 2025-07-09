‘I Do Get A Little Territorial’: Jeff Probst Gets Real About Survivor Players Getting Poached For Other Shows Like The Traitors
I see his point, but...
When The Traitors returns next year, fans will see a trio of Survivor alums in the Season 4 cast, which is no surprise given how vital the CBS survival series has been to Alan Cumming’s game of murrrrder. While fans are likely stoked about seeing Rob Cesternino, Natalie Anderson and Yam Yam Arocho, I’m not sure the same can be said for Survivor host Jeff Probst, who admitted to being “a little territorial” with his cast members.
Survivor — which has already filmed its 50th season, despite Season 48 just ending its run on the 2025 TV schedule in May — has been THE name in reality competition shows since 2000, and its brilliant casting is undoubtedly one of the reasons. That’s exactly why Jeff Probst gets a little bitter when he sees his players on other series, as he explained:
I definitely see his point. Survivor finds these amazing people like Boston Rob and Cirie Fields, who become famous on the CBS show (available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription), only to have other series like Big Brother, The Traitors and The Amazing Race swoop in to capitalize on their already-developed reality TV personalities.
It’s not just that Jeff Probst is bitter about Survivor’s talent being poached and wants to be “in charge of anybody’s destiny,” but the host made a point about how it affects Survivor, saying:
There’s definitely an argument to be made that, for example, seeing Parvati Shallow on The Traitors or Deal or No Deal Island would make it less special if she were invited back for a future season of Survivor.
However, what Jeff Probst doesn’t seem to be accounting for is how many people didn’t watch Survivor before they watched The Traitors but who will now either watch future seasons or even seek out past seasons because they liked the players so much on other shows. It can be a mutually beneficial situation, and apparently it’s something Jeff Probst is working on.
Keep an eye out for the Survivor Season 49 premiere date this fall on CBS, while The Traitors Season 4 will return to Peacock in 2026.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.