Scream 7’s Matthew Lillard Isn’t Holding Back About Feeling ‘So Much Anxiety’ Over Returning As Stu
This is legacy stuff.
“How the hell is Stu Macher back?”
If that’s a question that you’ve asked once if not repeatedly in the last year, you are most definitely not alone. There are a lot of big unknowns about director Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7, but that one sits right at the top of the list, as the Matthew Lillard character very clearly died in the original Scream. Now, we are less than one month away from finally getting an answer to the big mystery – and while that’s tremendously exciting, the actor admits that the whole enterprise has filled him with plenty of agita.
Lillard has been working very hard in recent months to keep all of Scream 7’s secrets, going as far as to not even tell his family what happens in the upcoming horror movie, and while there has been plenty of excitement, he also tells Entertainment Weekly that there has been a fair amount of stress as well. Stu Macher, the original Ghostface along with Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis from Wes Craven’s Scream, is one of the standout roles that the man has played in his career, and he knows that he is potentially messing with his legacy by being involved. He explained,
When we last saw Stu, he was in the living room of his house… and he wasn’t doing so hot. Case in point: we couldn’t even see his face, as Neve Campell’s Sidney Prescott smashed his head open with a television. Technically it’s true that Matthew Lillard is also in Scream 2, but he is merely featured as an uncredited extra, and Scream 7 promises to be something totally different.
For what it’s worth, while Matthew Lillard’s return as Stu has earned a lot of buzz, he’s not the only legacy star who is said to be coming back from the dead for the next installment in the slasher franchise, as there have also been reports that the movie will feature David Arquette as Dewey Riley (who died in Scream VI) and Scott Foley as Roman Bridger (who met his maker in Scream 3). The context of their respective returns is being kept secret for now, but in the case of Lillard at the very least, he was willing to do anything that Kevin Williamson – the screenwriter behind the original film – asked him to do. Lillard told EW,
Also featuring franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, Scream 7 is just a few weeks away from spilling all of its secrets and is set to arrive in theaters on February 27.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
