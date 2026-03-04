Scream 7's Test Audiences Are Apparently Who I Can Blame For Ruining My Dream Stu Ending

Spoiler warning: I’m about to get into some major Scream VII details. If you haven’t seen it yet and want to go in fresh, now’s your chance to bail.

For years, fans have been begging for Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher to somehow claw his way back into the Scream franchise. Yes, he had a television dropped on his head in Scream (1996), but I’ve always argued passionately that he could have survived. Even the best Horror villains have come back from far worse. Stu was even rumored to return in Scream 3 before that idea was scrapped, and ever since, the “Stu lives” truthers have refused to let it go. Now, nearly 30 years later, that long-running wish has been granted… sort of. Apparently, Stu’s ultimate fate can be blamed on Scream VII test audiences.

Stu does appear in Scream VII, but only through AI, because canonically, he’s still dead. And here’s the kicker: they actually filmed a version for the 2026 movie release where he was alive. In a recent interview with Esquire, director and longtime franchise writer Kevin Williamson revealed they shot an alternate ending that left the door open, only to scrap it after test audiences weighed in. As Williamson explained:

I'd be lying if I said we didn't shoot it both ways. We shot a little coda at the end that we had in our back pocket. But oddly enough, the decision was that the audience wanted him dead.

Thanks a lot, test audiences. You’re apparently the reason we got, and this is purely my personal take, the slightly groan-inducing reveal that all the returning Ghostface killers were the result of AI deepfakes. Cue the collective eye roll.

When pressed on the decision, Kevin Williamson explained that keeping Stu alive would have pushed believability a little too far, even for Scream. As much as fans love the idea, he argued that faking someone’s image with AI feels more plausible in today’s world than revealing Stu somehow survived a television to the skull. When asked directly whether audiences preferred Stu to stay dead, Williamson responded:

Uh-huh. It makes more sense. It’s more real. If he’s alive, that’s a big stretch. We live in a world now where with fake AI, we know that’s possible.

Not to belabor the point, but I feel compelled to gently remind Mr. Williamson that the last two Scream films featured full-blown hallucinations — or ghostly visions, depending on your interpretation- of Billy Loomis guiding his daughter around like a morally compromised Obi-Wan Kenobi. Was that the most grounded storytelling choice? Debatable. But if we could collectively suspend disbelief for that, I’m fairly confident audiences could’ve handled Stu limping back into the franchise.

Instead, we got an AI twist that — again, just my take — didn’t quite land. And if the alternative was Matthew Lillard chewing scenery one more time in the real world? I know which version I’d pick.

What makes it even more fascinating is that Scream VII managed to power through some of the roughest reviews in franchise history and still delivered the biggest opening weekend the series has ever seen. That’s no small feat. The real question is whether that momentum holds once word of mouth fully kicks in. From the fans I’ve talked to, I’m far from alone in feeling underwhelmed by how this chapter handled its big reveals.

CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg handed the film a one-and-a-half-star review, and early critical reactions were fairly brutal across the board. Which raises an interesting possibility: did the film’s massive debut have anything to do with the buzz surrounding Matthew Lillard’s involvement? If that curiosity factor drove ticket sales, it’ll be very telling to see how the rest of the theatrical run shakes out once audiences discover exactly how Stu is — and isn’t — used in this latest installment of the long-running horror saga.

If you’d rather decide for yourself how Matthew Lillard’s fan-favorite killer is handled, Scream VII is still playing in theaters. Check your local listings and see it firsthand. And while you’re at it, take a look at our roundup of new and upcoming horror movies to map out your next big-screen scare.