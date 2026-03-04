Selena Gomez Sweetly Reflected On Her Friendship With Taylor Swift And How They Both 'Ended Up With Good Dudes'

For years and years, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s friendship has been lovely to see. Now, not only are they bestie goals, but they’re also each couple goals too, seeing as they are both in healthy and happy long-term relationships. So, on that note, Gomez reflected on all this with her husband, Benny Blanco, and his friends, specifically speaking about how both she and the pop star ended up with “good dudes.”

After Gomez confirmed that Swift’s song “Dorothea” is about her, her husband asked if the two women ever sit together and think things like “I can’t believe this is our life now from where [we] were?” That’s something I’ve always wondered too, since the two singers really did grow up in the spotlight together. In response, the Only Murders in the Building star said on Friends Keep Secrets:

It's more so that ‘Wow, we survived it as best as we could.’ Because it's literally all we talk about. Not all we talk about. But when we talk about it, we're not like, 'Look at this prosperity.' It's more so like, actually, ‘This is so cool that you get it.’

Both of them have faced intense amounts of love and scrutiny, with their love lives specifically being a big point of focus. I mean, to this day, there’s still chatter about Selena Gomez and her ex Justin Bieber, even though they broke up years ago and are now happily married to Benny Blanco and Hailey Bieber, respectively.

So, as Gomez spoke with Blanco and his podcast co-hosts and friends, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) and Kristin Batalucco, she reflected on the years of friendship and the places they're at now, saying:

It's absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship, from multiple heartbreaks and love stories and fun stories in life. We both ended up, fortunately, being engaged around the same time, and that was the coolest part.

After that, Lil Dicky piped up to note how much he likes Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, and Gomez’s husband, Blanco. He also said that while he doesn’t know "The Fate of Ophelia" singer very well, he does feel like both her and Gomez “ended up with good dudes.” The actress couldn’t help but agree, saying:

I agree... I'm very lucky.

It really is so wholesome to reflect on where both Gomez and Swift are now. The “Opalite” singer got engaged to Travis Kelce in August of 2025, and word on the street is they could get married in 2026. Meanwhile, after getting engaged in December of 2024, Gomez and Blanco got married in September of 2025.

Truly, I can’t get over the fact that Swift got engaged one month before Gomez got married; talk about divine timing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, obviously, Swift was a guest at her bestie's wedding, and Gomez posted the cutest photos of them together during her big day. So, hopefully, we’ll get similar images whenever the “So High School” singer and the NFL star tie the knot.

Overall, I just love how tight these two have stayed for the last 17 years. It’s so special to have a friend like that. And to make matters even better, it’s lovely that they found their “good dudes” around the same time, too.