‘This Is Maybe The Closest To The Original’: Mason Gooding’s Scream 7 Comments Have Me Even More Hyped

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters recently, including Scream. The seventh installment is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies, and Chad Meeks-Martin actor Mason Gooding recently teased that it's "the closest to the original." And somehow now I'm even more hyped for it to arrive in February.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, as the slasher property is known for trying to protect against spoilers ruining the theatrical experience. Mason Gooding starred as Chad in the last two installments (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and he'll once again be reprising his role for the seventh movie. While speaking with Deadline at Sundance, he teased what's coming, saying:

There's a scene, I guess it was in the trailer, watching the scene with the knife going through the wall as Isabel's going through it. It's great. I feel like it's got something for everyone. Especially from Kevin, who obviously began the franchise in the beginning. This is maybe the closest to the original ethos of the franchise. Which I think is really exciting as a fan of the original.

Honestly, take my money at this point. Wes Craven's 1996 original Scream is one of my favorite movies of all time, and influenced countless slashers that followed over the years. OG writer Kevin Williamson is in the director's chair for the first time in Scream 7, and it sounds like he's created a tone that'll be reminiscent of the one that started it all. At least, if Mason Gooding's comments are to be believed.

The trailer for Scream 7 teased what's to come, including Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott. While she was noticeably missing from Scream VI and had a supporting role in the 2022 film, it seems like the iconic final girl is finally stepping back onto center stage. Which may be a big reason why Gooding thinks it feels so similar to the original.

Personally, I'm a bit worried about whether or not Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin will survive Scream 7. They're very briefly shown in the trailer, seemingly attacked by Ghostface while at a bar. Mason Gooding's character particularly feels like he's on borrowed time. Because after living through the 2022 movie, Scream VI saw two different killers taking turns stabbing him enough that he looked like a pin cushion. Yet miraculously Scream VI's ending featured him not only alive, but conscious and joking around.

Then again, with the Carpenter Sisters not returning for the seventh movie, Chad and Mindy are the lone representatives of the Core Four that led the last two title. So maybe they'll be spared in the end.

All will be revealed when Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Marketing for the movie should be picking up as a result, but hopefully nothing gets spoiled ahead of its release.