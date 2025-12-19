Ghostface Alum Scott Foley Gushes Over Returning For Scream 7 (Even Though He's Clueless About The Movie)
Roman Bridger is back!
The horror genre has been thriving for years, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The best horror movies have returned for new installments, including Wes Craven's Scream (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The seventh movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies, especially thanks to the return of various legacy characters. Scott Foley recently gushes about returning as Roman Bridger... even though he's pretty clueless about what's happening in the movie.
What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but it seems like that sentiment also extends to some of its cast. While fans are hyped that Neve Campbell is back as Sidney, there are a ton of questions about the dead legacy characters that will somehow also appear. In a conversation with Us Weekly, Foley spoke about stepping back into the slasher franchise, offering:
Seriously, I need Scream 7 to get here ASAP. Foley seems totally thrilled with his first return to the franchise since Scream 3, where his character Roman went down as history as the only Ghostface to not have any associates/partners. He did the killing all by himself, plus he helped to start the entire series by encouraging Billy Loomis and Stu Macher to target Sidney in the first film. He's also Sidney's half-brother, which likely why he's making a mysterious appearance in the next film.
Foley mentioned not only reuniting with Neve Campbell and writer/director Kevin Williamson, but also David Arquette. Dewey's death in the 2022 Scream devastated fans, and meant that he couldn't return for Scream VI. But a number of dead characters will be back for Scream 7, allowing the OG to (somehow) appear again.
In the same interview, the Grey's Anatomy alum was asked what to expect from the movie as a whole, but it turns out that he's largely in the dark. As he put it:
While Marvel is known for its tight security, the same can also be said for Wes Craven's slasher property. Even the first Scream movie tried to guard against spoilers, and that was before the internet and social media as we know it. So perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that Foley wasn't given the script for the seventh movie. Luckily we're getting closer to our questions being answered.
All will be revealed when Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get some more footage to hold us over sooner rather than later.
