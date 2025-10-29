Scream 7's David Arquette Breaks Silence About Returning, And His Take Has Me Confident Dewey's Return Won't Be A Cheap Thrill

Scream VI saw Ghostface carving up the Big Apple (and the franchise’s future thrown into uncertainty with cast departures and behind-the-scenes shakeups), so it’s fair to say the fanbase was on edge about whether the upcoming horror movie would even happen. But then came the bombshell news that Scream creator Kevin Williamson would direct Scream 7 in his first time ever behind the camera for the series. Now, David Arquette is finally opening up about his return, and honestly, what he says has me believing this could be the respectful, satisfying comeback Dewey Riley deserves.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, Arquette revealed that the chance to work with Williamson again sealed the deal for his return. The two go all the way back to 1996's original film, and their creative chemistry has been a core part of the series' DNA. Dewey may have died in Scream 5 (pour one out), but Arquette’s wording leaves the door wide open for… something. As he explained:

I was really excited to work with Kevin Williamson again. I mean, he’s the writer of Scream, and he’s directing this one. It’s a really great 360 moment. I can’t really say too much about the movie, but I was really excited to work with Kevin. We’ve had such a history, and he wrote the original and created this entire world, and he just knows it better than anyone.

Arquette’s affection for the series and its original screenwriter is exciting. It also shows just how well he understands what makes Scream tick. In the same interview, he explains what sets the franchise apart from the countless other slasher franchises, and it knew what fans wanted before they did. He continued:

I think Scream really understood something ahead of its time. It knew that fan culture was the future… It was ahead of the curve… a horror movie that had a self-referential element. It balanced horror and comedy in a way that hadn’t been done before.

I couldn’t have put it better myself. That self-awareness, mixed with real stakes and emotionally layered characters, is why Scream has stayed relevant for nearly three decades. And it’s also why the idea of Kevin Williamson stepping behind the camera, with Arquette in any capacity, feels genuinely exciting, not like a cheap stunt. With all the legacy casting announcements, this doesn’t seem like a gimmick. If anything, it feels like Williamson is building toward something that could actually surprise and satisfy longtime fans in equal measure.

Scream 7 is currently slated to hit the 2026 movie schedule on February 27, 2026, and while it’s still unclear exactly how Dewey’s return will be handled, what we do know is this: this isn’t just any sequel. It’s a reunion between the series creator and a long list of legacy characters who helped define the franchise’s golden era. And they just might be ready to do it again.

Arquette may be keeping details close to the vest, but his enthusiasm and unwavering trust in Williamson speak volumes. If this really is a full-circle moment, then Scream 7 might not just give fans a thrill. It could deliver the franchise's most emotional twist yet.

Fans can revisit the one that started it all, Scream (1996), streaming with a Peacock subscription.