How Angelina Jolie’s (Allegedly) Doing Over A Year After Settling Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention. Just look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Their divorces also tend to make headlines, as was the case with the decade-long battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. And an anonymous insider made some claims about how the Tomb Raider actress is doing a year after things finally settled.

Pitt and Jolie's divorce was finalized in December of 2024, although the two A-listers have continued to battle over a winery they own. Someone who is reportedly close to Angelina recently spoke to People about what's going on behind the scenes, claiming:

Angie has been extremely busy and focused for the past few years. Dating hasn't been important to her. She hasn't had a boyfriend. She's pretty much been a single mom since the divorce, so that's where most of her focus has been.

If this person is to be believed, than it sounds like the star of Eternals (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) isn't trying to meet someone new or date right now. Instead she's focusing on her children, as well as her career as a bonafide movie star. Although I have to assume that whenever she ends up dating again it'll essentially break the internet. I mean, just look at how obsessed folks were with Brangelina at the start of their relationship.

While there were already rumors of Brad Pitt dating someone new, this anonymous insider maintains that Jolie isn't doing the same. In the same report, they also claimed the following:

She loves being a mom and always wants to make sure that everyone thrives. She seems to be doing great.

Divorce is hard for anyone, but perhaps the years of battling with Brad Pitt in court has prepared Angelina Jolie to be alone for a little while. If this anonymous insider is to be believed, then the 50 year-old A-lister is perfectly happy concentrating on being a mother and actress for the time being. She's also attached to a number of upcoming projects, including a new Maleficent movie. Unfortunately for fans of Eternals, there's no indication that she and her co-star are coming back for upcoming Marvel movies.

As previously mentioned, Angelina Jolie's love life has made countless headlines over the years. She and Brad Pitt got together right after his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, with the love triangle being Hollywood's hottest story at the time. They eventually got married and created a family, although their divorce took years and presumably a great deal of money.

We'll just have to wait and see if/when both Jolie and Pitt end up in new relationships. Given how much the public is invested in their personal lives, I have to assume it'll be big news.