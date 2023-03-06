Scream VI’s Hayden Panettiere Reveals How A Breast Reduction Helped Give Her Confidence After Childbirth And Rehab

With her return to acting arriving in the upcoming horror movie Scream VI, Hayden Panettiere is bringing back her Scream 4 character Kirby Reed with a vengeance. Survival is something that the Nashville star shares with her on-screen counterpart, as she’s been regaining her confidence by making changes in her life. Part of those changes came through a breast reduction, which Panettiere has recently opened up about as she addressed her recovery after childbirth and rehab.

As she spoke with Women’s Health , Hayden Panettiere discussed the procedure that she elected to undergo last fall as a measure to feel more comfortable in her own skin. With her ongoing progress over the years against postpartum depression and substance abuse showing a positive outcome, the Scream legacy cast member reflected on her breast reduction as follows:

My body still didn’t feel like it belonged to me. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with somebody who wants to tweak something if it makes them feel more confident. That’s all I have to say about it. My confidence is back.

Regaining confidence also helped Hayden Panetierre return for another round with Ghostface after last year’s Scream dropped easter eggs about other survivors past. Sure enough, Kirby Reed was one of those lucky combatants who lived to fight another day, leading to those photos confirming her role in Scream VI .

Personally and professionally, Panetierre is having a resurgence at the moment. Drawing parallels between Kirby’s fate and her own triumphs, returning to the Wes Craven-created horror saga was as symbolic as it was exciting. In her own words, Hayden Panetierre drew this parallel between her life and that of survivor Kirby Reed:

We saw Kirby get stabbed, but we never saw her die. We didn’t see her rescued either. She has that human trauma, and it’s changed her. That’s something I can obviously relate to.

Unfortunately, trauma is something that Hayden has run into in the recent weeks. With the untimely passing of her brother Jansen at age 28, the entire Panettiere family is more than still grieving their loss. While that personal tragedy is still very fresh, Hayden Panettiere's journey of growth and recovery have given her the tools she needs to overcome those feelings one step at a time.

The events of Scream 4, and the resulting fallout that hasn’t been seen or addressed on camera, are going to shape Kirby Reed. Hayden Panetierre has teased as much before, and she’s only continued to pose a rather interesting scenario ensuing with her pseudo-resurrection. Thankfully, when it comes to her own story in real life, the actress' survival has led her in a more positive direction, even in times of sadness and mourning.