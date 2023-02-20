Actor Jansen Panettiere, Brother Of Hayden Panettiere, Is Dead At 28
Our condolences go out to the family.
Tragedy has hit the family of Nashville star Hayden Panettiere, as her brother Jansen Panettiere has reportedly died at age 28. The actor, who began his career at a young age, lent his voice to projects like Blue’s Clues and Ice Age: The Meltdown and appeared in multiple other movies and shows, including some with his older sister.
Jansen Panettiere died this weekend in New York, TMZ reports. Law enforcement was apparently called to a resident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, February 19. Panettiere’s cause of death was reportedly unclear, but no foul play was suspected.
We at CinemaBlend send our condolences to Jansen Panettiere’s friends and family during this difficult time.
More to come...
