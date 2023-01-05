See Mila Kunis React To Being Mistaken For Megan Fox While Signing Autographs

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain . Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry. Ed Sheran and pretty much anyone with red hair. It's not that uncommon for celebrities to have a fellow celebrity doppelganger. Some of them even embrace it. As a matter of fact, according to Perry, she used to pretend to be Deschane l to hit the clubs. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he loves when fans mistake him for Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood and yell at him from moving vehicles. Well, the latest star to be mistaken for another celeb is That 70's Show alum Mila Kunis. See for yourself as The Spy Who Dumped Me actress has the perfect response to being mistaken for Megan Fox.

The Black Swan actress signed autographs for fans after an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the video on ET, one fan can be seen holding out a poster for the cult horror classic Jennifer's Body before having Kunis correct them in the most endearing of ways. She tells the excited fan that she isn't Fox but that she is flattered to be mistaken for her. You can see the video embedded below.

You have to give it to Mila Kunis. She's a real class act. Instead of embarrassing the fan for their mistake --honestly, given the face mask the actress is wearing, a reasonable mistake -- she takes the time to share her admiration for the Good Mourning actress.

I love her! That's Megan Fox. She's fantastic, and the fact that you thought I was her… but I love that you thought that I was her.

Funny enough, this isn't the first time Mila Kunis has been part of a case of "mistaken celebrity identity." Last year, while on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland was mistaken for the Jupiter Ascending star. The young actress recounted the story in detail on the Kelly Clarkson Show, saying she often gets mistaken for Kunis, "loves it," and even "takes it as a compliment."

While Mila Kunis hasn't announced any upcoming movies , the actress's most recent project, The Luckiest Girl Alive, enjoyed a number one position on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for several weeks last fall. Fans will soon get a chance to see her return to her star-making role as Jackie Burkhart, alongside her real-life husband and That '70s Show castmate Ashton Kutcher (as well as many other returning vets ) for Netflix's sequel series That '90s Show.