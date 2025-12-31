Jennifer Lopez Joked About Her Divorce And Love Life During The First Show Of Her Las Vegas Residency

It feels like Jennifer Lopez’s personal life has made nearly as many headlines as her professional career as an actress and singer. Her various relationships and marriages have become one of the most talked-about things about her. Many have certainly made their share of jokes about Lopez, as well, but the good news is that she can make the jokes, too.

Jennifer Lopez recently launched her second Las Vegas residency. The Up All Night engagement at Caesar’s Palace comes nearly a decade after her first Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. During the debut performance (via People), JLo talked about how much had happened to her in the time between those Vegas residencies, including jokingly getting confused about how many times she’d been married. Lopez said…

And in that time, I've only been married twice. That's not true. It was only once. It felt like twice.

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times in her life, but only one of those has been in the last 10 years. She and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce at the beginning of 2025. Before that, Lopez was in a relationship with baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The two were together for four years and were actually engaged at one point, but they split up before they could get married. It's perhaps not that much of a stretch to say she felt like she married twice, as the relationship was certainly just as serious.

When JLo reunited with Ben Affleck, it seemed like a fairytale romance at first. As with A-Rod, the pair had been engaged when they dated in the early 2000s, but they called it quits before actually tying the knot. The pair found each other again decades later and ended up running off to the same city Lopez is now performing in, Las Vegas, to get married. Unfortunately, the fairytale did not last, and the pair ended up splitting up, though only after going in on a multimillion-dollar house together.

There have certainly been some awkward moments for Jennifer Lopez recently when she’s been asked about her marriage and divorce. If she’s willing and able to joke about it now, that’s at least an indication that she’s made some peace with the situation. That certainly is what she said, as she’s referring to the period of her life she’s now in as her “happy era.” Lopez continued…

I'm just kidding. It's fine. It's all good. The good news is that I'm learning and I'm growing and we’re in our happy era.

It’s good to hear that Jennifer Lopez is feeling happy now. Meanwhile, the new rumors about her love life have already started. It will be interesting to see if she has anything to say about all that during her future Vegas performances.