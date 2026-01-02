A Yellowstone Favorite Posted About Joining The Lioness Cast (Which Makes Me Wonder About The Spinoffs)

There are so many Taylor Sheridan shows it’s hard to keep track of them all, and it’s always exciting when an actor from one hops over to another to play a new character. Well, now, a fan-favorite from the Yellowstone cast has joined Season 3 of Lioness . However, while that’s very exciting, it’s making me wonder if we’ll ever see his Yellowstone character in one of the upcoming spinoffs.

Ian Bohen Posted About Joining The Cast Of Lioness

As the 2026 TV schedule kicks off, Ian Bohen is celebrating from the set of Lioness. Season 3 is in production, and the Yellowstone star is one of its newest cast members. His Instagram post about working on the show features him in full military gear with Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira, take a look:

While we don’t know much about how Bohen’s character will interact with the women of Lioness, we do know a bit about his character. According to Variety , he’ll play a man named Grady, and he’s “a by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics.” So, based on that, I’d theorize that he’ll be out in the field and in action with the cast of Lioness, and I can’t wait to see it!

However, along with this spy thriller, we’re expecting more Yellowstone shows to premiere in the near-ish future, too. So, that makes me wonder whether we’ll ever see Bohen’s cowboy, Ryan, in them.

Now I’m Wondering If He’ll Be Involved In Yellowstone’s Spinoffs

Since Ian Bohen is in the new season of Lioness, it’s got me wondering if we’ll ever see his character Ryan again in a Yellowstone show. At the time of this writing, he hasn’t been confirmed as part of Kayce’s show, Y: Marshals, or the Rip and Beth spinoff . I’d assume he won’t be either, since all three projects are in the works.

However, we also shouldn’t totally rule it out either. Plenty of actors who have appeared on Yellowstone or its prequels have been in other Sheridan shows. In fact, Michelle Randolph starred in 1923 in early 2025 and then in Landman toward the end of the year. James Jordan, who is also in Landman, is on Lioness as well. So, it’s not impossible for Bohen to play both Grady and the branded cowboy , Ryan.

Plus, it’d make a lot of sense for Ryan to return for Y: Marshals , too. He worked in law enforcement alongside Kayce during Yellowstone, so it would feel fitting if he were by his side during this new career endeavor.

Now, while Bohen’s participation in an upcoming Yellowstone show is unlikely, there are other alumni returning for the new projects. Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill will all be in Y: Marshals alongside Luke Grimes, reprising their roles as Rainwater, Mo and Tate, respectively. Meanwhile, in Rip and Beth’s spinoff will see Finn Little back as Carter alongside Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who will be back as Rip and Beth. So, we won’t be devoid of OG cast members.