A Yellowstone Favorite Posted About Joining The Lioness Cast (Which Makes Me Wonder About The Spinoffs)
I wonder...
There are so many Taylor Sheridan shows it’s hard to keep track of them all, and it’s always exciting when an actor from one hops over to another to play a new character. Well, now, a fan-favorite from the Yellowstone cast has joined Season 3 of Lioness. However, while that’s very exciting, it’s making me wonder if we’ll ever see his Yellowstone character in one of the upcoming spinoffs.
Ian Bohen Posted About Joining The Cast Of Lioness
As the 2026 TV schedule kicks off, Ian Bohen is celebrating from the set of Lioness. Season 3 is in production, and the Yellowstone star is one of its newest cast members. His Instagram post about working on the show features him in full military gear with Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira, take a look:
A post shared by Ian Bohen (@ianbohen)
A photo posted by on
While we don’t know much about how Bohen’s character will interact with the women of Lioness, we do know a bit about his character. According to Variety, he’ll play a man named Grady, and he’s “a by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics.” So, based on that, I’d theorize that he’ll be out in the field and in action with the cast of Lioness, and I can’t wait to see it!
However, along with this spy thriller, we’re expecting more Yellowstone shows to premiere in the near-ish future, too. So, that makes me wonder whether we’ll ever see Bohen’s cowboy, Ryan, in them.
Now I’m Wondering If He’ll Be Involved In Yellowstone’s Spinoffs
Since Ian Bohen is in the new season of Lioness, it’s got me wondering if we’ll ever see his character Ryan again in a Yellowstone show. At the time of this writing, he hasn’t been confirmed as part of Kayce’s show, Y: Marshals, or the Rip and Beth spinoff. I’d assume he won’t be either, since all three projects are in the works.
However, we also shouldn’t totally rule it out either. Plenty of actors who have appeared on Yellowstone or its prequels have been in other Sheridan shows. In fact, Michelle Randolph starred in 1923 in early 2025 and then in Landman toward the end of the year. James Jordan, who is also in Landman, is on Lioness as well. So, it’s not impossible for Bohen to play both Grady and the branded cowboy, Ryan.
Plus, it’d make a lot of sense for Ryan to return for Y: Marshals, too. He worked in law enforcement alongside Kayce during Yellowstone, so it would feel fitting if he were by his side during this new career endeavor.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
To stream all these shows that will premiere in the near future (Y: Marshals will come out first, on March 1 on CBS and the next day on this streamer), you'll need Paramount+. Plans start at $7.99 per month.
Now, while Bohen’s participation in an upcoming Yellowstone show is unlikely, there are other alumni returning for the new projects. Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill will all be in Y: Marshals alongside Luke Grimes, reprising their roles as Rainwater, Mo and Tate, respectively. Meanwhile, in Rip and Beth’s spinoff will see Finn Little back as Carter alongside Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who will be back as Rip and Beth. So, we won’t be devoid of OG cast members.
However, it’d be nice to see Ryan back. He’s a beloved bunkhouse boy, and he got along really well with the Dutton family, so getting him back in the saddle would be fun. Although I’m thrilled that he’s going into battle on Lioness, and you better believe I’ll be streaming it with my Paramount+ subscription whenever it premieres.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.