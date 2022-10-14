Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 14, 2022

The dawn of a new weekend usually doesn't fail to bring an exciting new development to how things appear on the Netflix Top 10 and that is certainly the case for today — Friday, October 14, 2022. For the first time in weeks, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is no longer the most popular title among the great TV shows on Netflix currently trending, which also have a couple new additions to boast. On the contrary, there is no fresh blood among the most popular and best movies on Netflix today, but there are a few interesting developments to its order of appearance. Let’s take a deeper look at all the new activity on Netflix’s trending page (opens in new tab) today in our breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 14, 2022

The Mila Kunis movie Luckiest Girl Alive still maintains its Number One position on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., even with Josh Duhamel’s Blackout making a big jump from fifth to second place, along with animated superhero flick Megamind soaring past Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, The Redeem Team, and Last Seen Alive to claim third. The second of the theatrically released, live-action Scooby-Doo movies also experienced an uptick in popularity while yesterday’s #10 — the 2009 Zac Efron movie 17 Again — swapped spots with new horror movie Old People to claim eighth place.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

2. Blackout

3. Megamind

4. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

5. The Redeem Team

6. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

7. Last Seen Alive

8. 17 Again

9. Sing 2

10. Old People

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 14, 2022

Taking over the top on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. (and moving Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to second place) is another limited series inspired by shocking true events from producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and featuring a star-studded cast called The Watcher. Most of the titles below it are still in the same order as they appeared yesterday, with the most notable exception being the latest season of hit crime TV show The Sinner (starring Bill Pullman) entering the ranks in sixth place above period drama The Empress and reality series Bling Empire. Meanwhile, High Water took the sharpest dive in popularity (dropping from fifth to the bottom) while the animated Oddballs remains cozily at Number Nine.

1. The Watcher

2. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

3. The Midnight Club

4. The Blacklist

5. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

6. The Sinner

7. The Empress

8. Bling Empire

9. Oddballs

10. High Water

I had a good feeling that The Watcher might be the new Netflix TV show to interrupt the long winning streak of controversial miniseries Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. I also have a feeling that The Curse of Bridge Hollow could be the new Netflix original movie to claim the Number One spot from Luckiest Girl Alive, especially given that it is a family movie about Halloween coming out halfway through October, but we'll have to wait and see. Whether or not the film does captivate the most amount of people with a Netflix subscription, it still has a good chance of ending up on the Netflix Top 10 and if and when that happens, we will let you know just how well it does.

