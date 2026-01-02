2026 Just Started, And Dwayne Johnson's Out Here Turning Into A Gym Philosopher After A Hard Workout

While some ring in the new year with the ball drop or Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s silly celebration (which featured multiple Heated Rivalry references this time), or setting off fireworks with family, others, like Dwayne Johnson, spend it at the gym. However, The Rock didn’t just complete a workout; he also used this time to talk about life and share his philosophical thoughts with fans. Honestly, it feels like a great way to kick off 2026.

The Moana actor took to Instagram on the first day of 2026 to post a video he filmed on New Year’s Eve from the gym. In the caption, he noted that the “last workout of the year was a good one,” and he also explained that he “got [his] ass kicked” during it. That led him to express some of the philosophical thoughts he was having during that time, and he started with:

Do you ever hear that analogy where, you know, there’s a reason why the rearview mirror is really small, and there’s a reason why our windshields are really big? To keep that expansive look as we move forward in life, and we go down the road, and what’s behind us, yesterday is in the rearview, it’s very small. Like, yeah, DJ, I’ve heard that analogy before.

While I’ve heard it before, it is a good reminder. It’s always best to look toward the future and not dwell on the past. Dwayne Johnson certainly has a lot to look forward to, too, with production on Jumanji 4 happening right now and his 2026 Golden Globe nomination for his transformative role in The Smashing Machine .

That led to the Jumanji actor making another great point about the importance of saying humble and hungry. Pointing to a sign in his gym that said “Stay humble, stay hungry,” which you can see in the video below, he broke down why that is a valuable mindset to have.

Explaining that the mantra is one of his “core tenets,” the actor noted that while he didn’t really have “anything philosophical to say,” this was the one point he wanted to make. Breaking it down further, he said:

The humble part, especially the humble part. It’s so important as we move down the road of life. We like to say it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. Niceness connects with humility. Humility connects with kindness. Kindness, I think, always moves the world. And I like to say that kindness and humility and being nice never goes out of style.

The Rock said that being hungry and ambitious never goes out of style, either. That brought him back around to his original point, as he told everyone to “stay humble” and “hungry” while also “looking through that windshield” and being grateful for what you see in the “review.” He ended with:

How’s that for philosophizing on the very last day of 2025? Alright, happy new year, my friends.

While we focus often on Johnson’s exercise routines, midnight workouts and advice on staying in shape , it’s clear here that he focuses a lot on keeping his mindset healthy too. All around, I feel like he’s setting a good example for the new year, and this has also got me excited about what he has coming out next.

