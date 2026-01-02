After Percy’s Big Confession To Annabeth, Percy Jackson Fans Are Properly Freaking Out

SPOILERS are ahead for Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Season 2, Episode 5, “We Check In to C.C.’s Spa & Resort”. You can stream it with a Disney+ subscription or a Hulu subscription.

One of the most beloved aspects of the Percy Jackson series has always been the slow-burn romance between Percy and Annabeth. But, during the latest episode of Season 2, Percy has a big line to Annabeth that’s understandably sending fans into a frenzy.

The romantic tension between Percy and Annabeth has definitely started to show its colors this season, thanks to a moment in the premiere where Annabeth gets all in a tizzy about the Gray Sisters referring to Percy as her boyfriend. Then, in “We Check In to C.C.’s Spa & Resort,” which the showrunners did warn us would be the best episode yet, Percy confesses to Annabeth that if he had to choose between saving her or Olympus, he’d “burn it all down.” Check out this tweet in response:

“IF I HAD TO CHOOSE BETWEEN SAVING YOU OR SAVING OLYMPUS, ANNABETH, I’D BURN IT ALL DOWN” pic.twitter.com/P2l82ohp8uDecember 31, 2025

This moment absolutely deserves to be repeated in all caps, because wow, what a line! Percy Jackson is really starting to show his deep affection for Annabeth Chase, and while he may have meant it in a platonic way, it’s absolutely giving romance. Fans are obviously freaking out.

“IF I HAD TO CHOOSE BETWEEN SAVING YOU OR OLYMPUS ANNABETH ID BURN IT ALL DOWN” PERCY FREAKING JACKSON THE WAY I GASPED #percyjackson #pjo pic.twitter.com/hwOkst5KZRDecember 31, 2025

When Percy and Annabeth reunite at Camp Half Blood this season, there’s some notable awkwardness between them since they didn’t talk much over the summer. However, as they go on a new and dangerous quest together to save Grover, they are definitely getting even closer. It for sure feels like these two have some quiet crushes on each other that are becoming more and more obvious as they spend time together.

But, they are also supposed to be 13 years old (even though the actors have already grown up fast, as both Walker Scobell and Leah Jeffries are currently 16), so there’s plenty of time for this relationship to really blossom.

However, right now, this moment has fans freaking out about what just happened rather than where it's going. Take this as a great example:

we lost the bubble scene hug but we gained possibly the most insane percy jackson to annabeth chase line the entire series has witnessedpic.twitter.com/n2PBBBx5x2December 31, 2025

As one fan brought up above, Percy Jackson and the Olympians chose not to include what’s known as the “bubble hug” scene from the first book. But perhaps the showrunners are making up for cutting that moment with this one? Big changes from the source material are inevitable when it comes to adaptations – and even Walker Scobell said it bothers him on Percy Jackson, but that doesn’t mean new additions can bring valuable surprises like this one.

Clearly, fans are here for changes like it too, as this fan noted:

PERCY MFING JACKSON JUST SAID HE WOULD BURN DOWN OLYMPUS TO SAVE ANNABETH. IM LOSING IT RIGHT NOW #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/bLJkinblZ0December 31, 2025

Episode 5 follows Percy and Annabeth awakening at Circe’s spa, and having to work together to survive the Sirens in order to leave, save their friends, and continue their quest. This new scene definitely made it a highlight, and we’re not going to forget this line (or delivery) anytime soon.

they really are the ship of all time https://t.co/sJ8KV1cRD8 pic.twitter.com/YZCFEuRd6gDecember 31, 2025

Now we can look forward to more new Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes every Wednesday on the 2026 TV schedule until the finale on January 21.