'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Spoiler-Free Review

DC’s latest film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is absolutely worth your time and serves as a major springboard for its star Rachel Zegler. In this video, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell gives his spoiler-free review of David F. Sandberg’s “Shazam!” sequel, which definitely took full advantage of its increased budget.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Unlike 'Black Adam,' 'Shazam 2' is worth your time

01:18 - ‘Shazam 2’ is more confident, doubling down on what worked in the original

02:23 - ‘Shazam 2’ puts its increased budget to use with next-level visual effects and creature design 04:03 - ‘Shazam 2’ thankfully embraces and expands the magic of the world

05:27 - The major problems in ‘Shazam 2’: Repetitive villains and motivations

07:01 - Why Mister Mind isn’t in ‘Shazam 2’

07:47 - Final thoughts and star rating