'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Spoiler-Free Review
Unlike 'Black Adam,' DC's 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is actually worth your time.
DC’s latest film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is absolutely worth your time and serves as a major springboard for its star Rachel Zegler. In this video, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell gives his spoiler-free review of David F. Sandberg’s “Shazam!” sequel, which definitely took full advantage of its increased budget.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Unlike 'Black Adam,' 'Shazam 2' is worth your time
01:18 - ‘Shazam 2’ is more confident, doubling down on what worked in the original
02:23 - ‘Shazam 2’ puts its increased budget to use with next-level visual effects and creature design 04:03 - ‘Shazam 2’ thankfully embraces and expands the magic of the world
05:27 - The major problems in ‘Shazam 2’: Repetitive villains and motivations
07:01 - Why Mister Mind isn’t in ‘Shazam 2’
07:47 - Final thoughts and star rating
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.