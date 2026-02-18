Silence Of The Lambs Star Just Addressed Transphobia Accusations Against The Oscar-Winning Film

The Silence of the Lambs is not just considered one of the best movies of the ‘90s; it's widely regarded as one of the best horror movies ever made. However, in the 35 years since the film was released, it’s also received accusations of transphobia due to the character Buffalo Bill. Now, the actor who played that character has opened up about how gender was represented in the movie, the criticism the film has faced, and his personal feelings about it all.

Overall, the film is regarded as a career-defining performance for Jodie Foster, and it's considered one of Anthony Hopkins best movies. However, when it comes to Ted Levine’s character, Buffalo Bill, the discourse surrounding him is complex. In the movie, Buffalo Bill is a serial killer who skins his female victims, and Foster’s FBI trainee Clarice Starling is trying to catch him. The characterization of Buffalo Bill has been viewed as trans or gender nonconforming (though it's not explicitly stated in the movie), and now, Levin has opened up to THR about this and the impact it's had, saying:

There are certain aspects of the movie that don’t hold up too well. We all know more, and I’m a lot wiser about transgender issues. There are some lines in that script and movie that are unfortunate.

The story notes that in the decades since The Silence of the Lambs was released, the actor learned more about the trans community and their experiences. While he didn’t have concerns at the time the movie was made, over time, he’s come to recognize and understand the criticisms, as he explained:

[It’s] just over time and having gotten aware and worked with trans folks, and understanding a bit more about the culture and the reality of the meaning of gender. It’s unfortunate that the film vilified that, and it’s fucking wrong. And you can quote me on that.

After that, Levine explained how he played the character. While some do view Buffalo Bill as trans, according to the actor, that’s not how he played him at the time, explaining:

I didn’t play him as being gay or trans. I think he was just a fucked-up heterosexual man. That’s what I was doing.

Along with Levine acknowledging the criticisms of his role in this film, producer Edward Saxon also explained that they were not aware of how this movie could harm the LGBTQ+ community at the time. Speaking to that point, he said:

We were really loyal to the book. As we made the film, there was just no question in our minds that Buffalo Bill was a completely aberrant personality — that he wasn’t gay or trans. He was sick. To that extent, we missed it. From my point of view, we weren’t sensitive enough to the legacy of a lot of stereotypes and their ability to harm.

He also noted that there is “regret” over all this, and that they did not make the movie “from any place of malice.”

Going back to Levine, he made it clear that he understands why his performance is criticized. However, he also explained that he had a positive experience making the movie.

Following the release of The Silence of the Lambs, it won Oscars and was a box office smash. Quotes from the movie have also stayed relevant in pop culture, and Hopkins’ character, Hannibal Lecter, is touted as one of the smartest villains on screen.

However, the complex discourse about Buffalo Bill has also continued throughout the years. Now, the actor who played him has spoken out, and he made it clear that he understands why criticisms of transphobia were made, and he’s learned a lot about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities in the 35 years since the film’s 1991 release.