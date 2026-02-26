'Hearing Those Numbers Saddens Me.' Ryan Coogler On Being One Of The Few Black Filmmakers To Receive A Best Director Nod

Awards Season is in full swing, and all eyes are on the biggest event: the 98th Academy Awards. The 2026 Oscar nominations were revealed in January, and Ryan Coogler's Sinners (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) made history as the most nominated film ever. Coogler got a Best Director nod, and recently got real about being one of the few Black filmmakers to get honored in that way. Let's break it all down.

Sinners was widely considered one of the best movies of 2025, as well as one of the best horror movies in recent history. It's record-breaking Oscar nominations feel right, but in an interview with Variety, Coogler spoke about what those types of statistics mean to him. In his words:

Sometimes statistics can make me intrigued. Sometimes they can bum me out. The biggest danger is that when you’re inundated in them, they can maybe dampen your hope, make you disillusioned, or make you feel like what you do isn’t worth it. I try to protect my love for what I do, as best I can. If I know a statistic is going to make me feel sad, I just don’t think about it. Because I want to wake up with a strong desire to make movies and continue to engage in this industry.

This makes a great deal of sense. While it's thrilling that Coogler has gotten his first Best Director nomination, he's aware of how few Black filmmakers have been honored in this way. In fact, he's only the seventh Black Director to earn this type of Oscar nomination. He follows the footsteps of visionaries like Lee Daniels, Spike Lee, Jordan Peele and more.

If Ryan Coogler nabs a Best Director Oscar at the Academy Awards in March, he'd be the very first Black filmmaker to pull out the W. The pressure is certainly on, as he could make history during the ceremony. Later in the same interview he wen ton to speak about how few Black directors have been recognized by the Film Academy, saying:

I can’t say I’ve given it a ton of thought. Hearing those numbers saddens me, but I cheer myself up thinking about how many brilliant Black women filmmakers I’ve worked with. I know the truth — that statistic is a lie about the reality. I know there have been Black directors who changed the arc of global cinema — they changed my life and got me into this business that gives me purpose. I’d rather celebrate what they did, against all odds, than lament what award they didn’t get.

Some serious points have been made. While there's been discussion about the lack of diversity during Awards Season, such as the #OscarsSoWhite movement, the lack of nominations for Black filmmakers doesn't take away from the quality of their work.

While Ryan Coogler's Sinners has already broken Academy Award records for its whopping 16 nominations, ultimately the filmmaker doesn't think that to be the real point of his job. As he put it:

With all respect to the Academy — and I love so many people involved — my award is the opportunity to have this job: to write a script, get a crew together, hire union jobs, contribute to people’s health care and their families. The fact that I have this job, and can continue to have it, is the greatest gift.

Talk about a great perspective. While Coogler has the potential to take home a number of Oscars at this year's Academy Awards, he feels privileged to even have his job in the first place. There's creative satisfaction, as well as knowing that he's creating opportunities for actors and crew members.

Sinners is streaming now on HBO Max, and we'll find out if it takes home an Oscars when the Academy Awards air March 15th as part of the 2026 movie release list.