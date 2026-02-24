So, Can We Talk About How Talented Bad Bunny Is Outside Of Music For A Second?

Here's the thing about Bad Bunny. If you didn't know anything about him prior to his amazing performance at the SuperBowl, then I'm sure you know about him now. His was, after all, the most-watched Halftime Show in history, and he knocked it out of the stadium.

However, film fans and entertainment enthusiasts have known about Bad Bunny for quite some time now. For instance, he's such a good wrestler that Cody Rhodes wants him to appear at this upcoming WrestleMania (and he really should, since the fans are demanding he take on Logan Paul). But, it doesn’t just stop with wrestling, as the Puerto Rican rapper and singer is more than just “The King of Latin Trap.” He’s also a talented actor.

Here are just a few of his roles outside of the recording studio.

He’s Made Interesting Appearances In Movies Like Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, And Cassandro

Bad Bunny made his feature film debut in F9, but it was such a blink-and-you-miss-it moment that I wouldn’t really rave about it. However, his second role, in Bullet Train, which we were big fans of in our review, is a different story entirely. In Bullet Train, Bunny plays an assassin with the codename “The Wolf,” which is apropos since he sometimes howls after a kill.

“The Wolf” honestly has one of the most interesting backstories in the entire film, with him having a genuine reason for wanting revenge that revolves around mass murder at his wedding, only for the character to go out in the most ludicrous way possible.

Still, it works completely since Bad Bunny sells the gimmick, just like he does in the squared circle. Speaking of wrestling, Cassandro, which has a pretty great cast, was another interesting performance from the star. Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is often viewed as an icon in the Latin queer community for being an LGBTQ ally. And, you get a sense of that with his bravery in Cassandro, where he plays a character named Felipe who is attracted to the titular gay wrestler, played by Gael Garcia Bernal.

I think my favorite performance by Bad Bunny, though, might be his most recent role in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, which I think is the director’s most enjoyable film to date. With the hair and the goatee, I honestly didn’t even recognize Bad Bunny. That’s actually what made me want to write this article in the first place, as Bad Bunny has done something that very few other actors have managed to do for me, and that’s completely disappear into a role, which is no small feat!

He’s Also Appeared On The Simpsons

I’m going to be completely transparent with you. The first Bad Bunny song I’ve ever heard was “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” and it was on The Simpsons. In fact, it was one of their shorts. It was actually a music video where the spirit of Bad Bunny (I don’t know what else to call it) is floating around and helping Homer get back with Marge.

Now, I know Bad Bunny didn’t really have to do any “acting” per se since the animators did all the work. I also know that Bad Bunny didn’t have to do any singing since the song appears on his album, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. But, can I just say that this is wonderful synergy? Do you know what it reminds me of? It reminds me of when Tiny Toon Adventures had that episode where they made music videos for They Might Be Giants.

That’s the first time I ever heard songs like “Particle Man” and their version of “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” and this short was the first time that I ever got to not only hear Bad Bunny, but, more importantly, to SEE Bad Bunny. Yes, it was animation, but there’s so much of his personality here that I would add it into how talented he is, even if it’s just in cartoon form.

Bad Bunny is set to star in a new movie called Porto Rico (fitting) with Javier Bardem and Edward Norton. We’ll keep you posted on that.