How Bill Skarsgård Views His Transformation For Dead Man’s Wire Compared To The Extremes He Went To For IT And Nosferatu
The actor discusses his unique process.
It’s a funny thing that one can potentially be a fan of Bill Skarsgård without actually knowing what he looks like. After all, two of his most famous roles – Pennywise in the IT franchise and Count Orlok in Nosferatu – have him featured in heavy makeup and prosthetics that make him utterly unrecognizable. He has delivered remarkable performances when his appearance is wholly transformed… but how does his preparation compare for a film like Gun Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire, which sees him undergo a much more subtle change in his look?
I got the answer to that question earlier this week, and to my surprise, the answer is “not very much.” I had the pleasure of interviewing Skarsgård during a virtual press day for his new movie (which arrives in theaters this weekend), and I asked him how his work changes when he’s not going to extremes in his appearance. He explained that while he plays a real person in Dead Man’s Wire instead of a transdimensional entity that takes the form of a clown, his personal method is very much a reflection of how he first brought Pennywise to life nearly a decade ago. Said the actor,
In the case of Dead Man’s Wire, Bill Skarsgård stars in the film as Tony Kiritsis, who made headlines in 1977 when he took his mortgage broker hostage, believing that there was a plan in place to screw him out of property he owned. In the movie as in real life, the whole event becomes a massive spectacle, with Tony earning support from members of the public who are likewise sick of being exploited and screwed over in an unfair system.
Skarsgård sports a different haircut and a mustache as Tony, and he is outfitted in period-appropriate garb – which is obviously not the same kind of transformation as turning into Pennywise. Still, he told me that he still took a matching approach with a focus on finding the right voice for the performance. He continued,
For the actor, understanding the way a character speaks is understanding who they are and where they are from, and he made it clear that he gets a kick out of that part of the process. He concluded,
(He’s likely referencing writer/director Andrew Niccol’s Lords Of War, which sees him starring opposite Nicolas Cage and began production last month).
The method is certainly working out, as Bill Skarsgård continues to earn great acclaim for his work – very much including Dead Man’s Wire. Co-starring Dacre Montgomery, Al Pacino, Cary Elwes, Myha’la and Colman Domingo, the movie had premieres last fall at both the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, and it is now playing in theaters everywhere.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.