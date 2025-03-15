SNL's Lady Gaga Episode Gave Me A New Favorite Sketch, But There's One Missed Opportunity I Need To Happen In The Future

Throughout Saturday Night Live’s already impressive history, you can find many examples of the most unexpected sketches earning their place among the most memorable. The 2025 TV schedule has made a pretty huge contribution with a segment from Lady Gaga’s recent appearance. At the same time, thinking back to that show’s contents, there’s an old recurring sketch that I think should be kept in mind for Gaga’s next guest spot, as well as for any upcoming SNL hosts/musical guests who are game to play along.

Lady Gaga’s Performance In Pip Made A Good Sketch Into Something Great

In the tradition of “TV Funhouse” and “SNL Digital Shorts,” the series of pre-taped sketches known as “Saturday Night Live Midnight Matinee” has once again caught my eye in this historic season. Previously the John Mulaney starring “Beppo” made me feel sorry for a space monkey that just couldn’t catch a break.

However the most recent offering for Peacock subscription patrons really took the cake, as it had Lady Gaga’s talents to help it really soar. If you haven’t seen it, or want to relive its glory, here’s that sketch, titled “Pip,” in its entirety:

Pip - SNL - YouTube Watch On

You could have run this sketch with another guest, and the core concept would have still been hysterical. However, writer Dan Bulla’s segment included a tune that saw the great and powerful Gaga treating a humorous ditty like it was her theme song to Top Gun: Maverick .

As the night went on, SNL’s cast shared nothing but bangers with Gaga, making for one of the best episodes in recent history. But, with Mike Myers’ wild Elon Musk impression leading to the veteran performer being on hand for a timely reprise, I feel there was one golden opportunity staring us in the face throughout the night.

How Did We Not See Mike Myers Revive Sprockets With Lady Gaga?

Once upon a time, Myers’ own storied tenure on Saturday Night Live saw his repertoire of characters include his infamous German film critic, Dieter, the host of the faux art program “Sprockets.” This recurring sketch was so popular that it was literally days away from becoming a motion picture. For the uninitiated, here’s how a typical day on “Sprockets” went:

Sprockets: The Insane Academy Awards - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Mixing crazy character work, while spoofing the sort of avant garde artistry that Lady Gaga trades in, the greatest missed opportunity here was not having a follow-up with a title like “Sprockets: die neue Welle” in the mix. With A Star is Born’s Academy Award winning songwriter/actor carrying the torch into the future, Dieter could return to show the clash between generations in the name of art.

For anyone who's not convinced, go listen to the Gaga song "Scheiße," and imagine that persona processed through NBC's team of crack writers. (And maybe without the need for German profanity.) That concept could easily recur as often as SNL’s writers and Myers choose. Recent hosts like Timothée Chalamet, Michael Keaton, or even Ariana Grande would have been perfect fits for this proposal, in an exercise that could further bond fans of all generations through comedy.

Lady Gaga’s Season 50 episode of SNL is what happens when a guest meshes perfectly with the writers and the cast. I feel like it’s going to be a fools errand to try and top this laugh riot, but I welcome the opportunity to tune in every week and find out.

No one knows what’s in store when the clock strikes 11:35 PM on Saturday. All anyone can promise is that, barring any extenuating circumstances, NBC will be delivering a fresh hand of comedy, with potential aces such as “Pip” or “Sprockets” waiting in the deck.