Strictly Come Dancing Under Investigation For Alleged Drug Use And More, And The BBC’s Staying Mum

The British reality show Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most popular reality competitions in the world, having been exported to multiple countries, including the U.S.’s own Dancing with the Stars. The original series has been dealing with its share of controversy in recent months, and now has a brand new problem following accusations of drug use on the set.

According to Deadline, singer and radio host Wynne Evans (who competed on the most recent 22nd season of the show) filed the complaint with the BBC. He accuses two dancers of using cocaine, and claimed their use of the substance was widely known on the production. The BBC is now investigating the claim, and sent Deadline a simple statement which read…

We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us. We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.

Beyond the non-specific statement, the BBC hasn’t released any details. No names have been attached to the allegations so it’s unclear if the people accused are dancers or their celebrity partners. An outside law firm has reportedly been engaged to investigate the charges, they will reports their findings to an internal team at BBC.

This mark’s the second consecutive season that Strictly Come Dancing has had to deal with negative public sentiment. Two celebrities who appeared on the show’s 21st season, Zara McDermott and Amanda Abbington, both came forward last year with claims they were bullied or otherwise mistreated by their dance partners, resulting in two of the professional dancers leaving the show.

America’s version, Dancing with the Stars, has certainly had its share of controversy over the years, with various behind the scenes drama, and the occasional controversial contestant joining the show.

(Image credit: BBC/PA Media)

Back in 2019 Strictly Come Dancing came under fire for featuring a same sex dance number. Dancing with the Stars would see its own same sex paining when JoJo Siwa joined the show in 2021. While Siwa's dance partner admitted to having reservations about the paring, it was generally more warmly embraced by viewers. DWTS saw two men dance together for the first time at the end of last year.

One assumes that if any of the returning dancers are found to be attached to the allegations, there’s a strong chance there could be serious repercussions. If celebrity contestants were involved it’s unclear if anything even could be done, since they’re no longer attached to the show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A new season of Strictly Come Dancing has been announced to return this fall, though no official premiere has been announced. It’s certainly possible a new season could be delayed by this investigation, since it could potentially impact the roster of professional dancers involved in the new season.