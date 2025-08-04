Why I Think 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever's Loren And Alexei Feel So Unnecessary For This Latest Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "There's No Place Like Home." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has finally driven me to address the elephant in the room. It's a detail that's been quietly looming over this entire season thus far. So, while there's plenty of drama with Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda for every couple combined, I do feel like it's wild that Loren and Alexei Brovanik are in this season. That's because their involvement feels so unnecessary.

Loren was in the latest episode with Yara and, after the whole segment played out, I just couldn't figure out why the scene happened at all. If there's one problem I have with this season, it's that I can't find a real reason for the Brovanik family being involved.

Loren And Alexei Don't Seem To Have Any Clear Role In This Season

Loren and Alexei kicked off this season by hosting a dinner party and inviting some other 90 Day couples. I figured this was a party deliberately set up to show what they as well as Andrei & Libby Castravet and Jovi & Yara Dufren were up to this season. However, viewers really only learned about what's happening with the latter two. As for the hosts, they didn't contribute much beyond inviting a friend who got into a screaming match with Andrei over him being a misogynist.

All in all, it doesn't feel as though Loren or Alexei have a real storyline this season, yet they keep showing up. Loren was Yara's photographer in the latest episode, despite having no experience with taking photos. It's baffling that the aforementioned pair keep getting included. Could the producers' goal be to show they're one of the few 90 Day Fiancé couples still together?

If They're Just Included To Stir The Pot For Other Couples, Do Fans Need Them In This Season?

To me, it feels like the only reason for including the Brovarniks in this season is because they like to stir the pot. Loren, in particular, previously faced accusations from cast members for supposedly being "fake" and starting drama with others. It seems that's once again the case this season and, quite frankly, it appears to be one of the only ways she and Alexei can remain relevant within the show's latest season.

Readers might remember that Loren and Alexei briefly had their own spinoff, but it came and went pretty quickly. Something that seems true is that Loren and Alexei seem to be a 90 Day legacy couple. They have several appearances under their belts, despite not having the same kind of headline-grabbing drama that past cast members like Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown had. Perhaps with Angela and Ed moving on, TLC is more adamant on making sure the franchise retains people like the Brovaniks?

This is just speculation on my end, because I genuinely don't understand why they're on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After as opposed to other couples who could've been called. Don't get me wrong, though. I'm honestly happy they're still together and doing well when it comes to their marriage. Still, I'm just really done with seeing them take up so much camera time every week without adding anything substantial to the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep up with this season, or check out the 2025 TV schedule to see what other 90 Day shows are on the horizon as the year pushes on!