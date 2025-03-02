SNL Called In Mike Myers To Play Elon Musk, But It's The T-Shirt He Wore During The Goodbyes That Has Everyone Talking
He says Canada is not for sale.
Like many (though not all) SNL legends Mike Myers recently returned to Studio 8H to play a key role in the show’s 50th anniversary special, but in a surprising development, it looks like he might be sticking around a bit longer. The popular comedian made an unexpected appearance on SNL this week during the cold opening as Elon Musk. He leaned into his quirky energy and speech mannerisms for the impression which was pretty well received on social, but it was the t-shirt he wore during the cast sign-offs at the end of the show that really had people talking.
At the conclusion of the show, the part where the host thanks the musical guest and the cast and everyone waves goodbye, Myers showed up with a vest and a t-shirt underneath. As almost cast member turned host Shane Gillis was talking, Myers pulled the vest or short-sleeved coat he was wearing apart to show a t-shirt that read “Canada Is Not For Sale.” You can see a still image of the moment below…
The shirt, of course, references the tense political climate right now between The United States and Canada. President Trump has recently threatened to slap tariffs on goods coming in from Canada and Mexico and has repeatedly said our neighbors to the north should join The United States as the 51st State. His comments have ushered in a tide of vocal patriotism among Canadians, and many have taken to booing The United States’ National Anthem during recent sporting events including during the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament and at WWE’s Elimination Chamber in Toronto.
It’s unclear whether SNL creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels knew about the t-shirt in advance. Like Myers, Michaels grew up in Canada, though he became a citizen of The United States in the late 1980s. Myers, on the other hand, lives in The United States but has historically been much louder and outwardly prouder about his Canadian roots, including publishing a book literally called Canada.
Reaction to Myers’ performance as Musk was mostly positive, if social media is to be taken as a representative sample size. Fans were, on the whole, middle of the road about the writing and the sketch itself, but they mostly praised Myers’ energy and general appearance as Musk. Many even put up side-by-sides to show how similar the two men look. A few embeds of the skit announcing Myers’ casting also got more than 50,000 likes on X. You can watch the sketch below...
What this means long-term, however, is still unclear. SNL brought back Dana Carvey to play Musk earlier in the season, and that impression didn’t exactly stick over the long haul. That one definitely seems to have generated more traction. Given Myers lives in New York, perhaps he’ll settle into playing the tech billionaire on a regular basis as a regular guest, sorta like Alec Baldwin when he was doing President Trump or more recently, Maya Rudolph when she was doing Vice President Harris.
We’ll just have to wait and see. Fortunately, we may not have to wait long, as the show will be returning next week with a brand new episode hosted by Lady Gaga.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend.
