Real Housewives Alum Brandi Glanville Shared Shocking Results Of Using Nair On Her Face

Brandi Glanville has been experiencing some health issues over the past few years, mainly pertaining to her face. In 2023, Glanville revealed that she’d picked up a facial parasite, which had caused a deformity. The 52-year-old Real Housewives alum has since been candid about the ups and downs she’s experienced while trying to consult with medical experts about her condition. Now, as Glanville’s medical journey continues, she’s revealing the results of putting Nair on her face.

Many probably know that Nair is commonly used for hair removal, and it’s used for certain parts of the body. However, I’m not sure how many people would’ve expected the aforementioned Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to use the substance on her face. She took to TikTok to share a video and, in it, the lower part of Glanville’s face appears to be very red due to her usage of the product. However, she also expresses satisfaction with the results and suggests her followers forgo pricey laser treatments and chemical peels:

@brandiglanvilleofficial Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire sooooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it's cold enough spray all day cause I'm in some pain ♬ original sound - Brandi Glanville

So, in the Bravo veteran’s opinion, Nair is the “fountain of youth,” and she seems incredibly enthusiastic about using this method. However, her video endorsement also comes with a warning, as she cautions not to keep it on the face for up to seven minutes. The comments under the video seem to vary, though a considerable number of users seem shocked by the results. Some are also expressing concern for Brandi Glanville and advising that others not follow her advice. Whether others do remains to be seen.

