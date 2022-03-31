Star Trek’s Karl Urban Breaks Silence Over New Sequel News

Star Trek fans were excited when news surfaced of Star Trek 4 finally moving forward with the entire cast in talks to return. Unfortunately, the news took a few people aback, as Chris Pine and the rest of the cast were reportedly unaware a new movie was coming. In the months after the sequel was announced, some co-stars have opened up about their status, and now Karl Urban has broken his silence over the sequel news.

The Boys actor finally discussed the unexpected news while promoting the Amazon series' upcoming Season 3 at SXSW. Like his Star Trek co-star Chris Pine, the actor revealed to Variety that he’s excited to get the gang back together. But much like Pine, there’s one thing holding him back from fully committing to the production. In Urban's words:

I haven't seen a script, I know nothing. But I would love to work with those guys again, so much fun, the best hang. We'll see.

If there’s no script, there’s no Captain Kirk, Dr. McCoy and the rest of the Star Trek crew for audiences to see. The real question is, will Urban and company officially sign on once they’ve seen the actual script? If the script is up to par with earlier installments, viewers might see the Star Trek posse back together once more. But things could go awry if the actors dislike the script and decide to pass on the movie. So far, it appears the cast, especially the Knives Out 2 actor, is ready to explore the universe for Starfleet command.

While everyone is on the same page for Star Trek 4, it will a bittersweet reunion for the cast. This will be the first of the Kelvin timeline Star Trek films not to feature Anton Yelchin (aka Chekov) after his tragic death in 2016. Zoe Saldaña opened up about filming the Star Trek Beyond sequel without her late co-star. She mentioned the late actor will be in her and the cast’s thoughts and hearts as they honor Yelchin’s love for the classic sci-fi franchise. So, while the late Charlie Bartlett actor won’t be there physically, his co-stars will keep his memory alive as they gear up to set on course again.

Of course, much like the fans, the cast only knows a few things about Star Trek 4. J.J. Abrams will produce the film with WandaVision director Matt Shakman set to helm it. The fourth film is still in development, as there’s no script, but the release date is already set for December 22, 2023. So, audiences (and the cast) will get more details when Paramount is ready to officially announce everything.

Star Trek fans haven’t been missing anything from the beloved multimedia franchise. They’ve been occupied with an array of Star Trek TV shows, including Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks and Prodigy. The shows have been keeping the fanbase busy. Star Trek 4 is reportedly set to start production in late 2022. If you want to keep in the loop about the upcoming film, you can check back with CinemaBlend.