Star Trek 4: Quick Things We Know About The Movie

Star Trek 4 is on the way, trekkies!

From the moment Star Trek, starring Chris Pine, dropped in 2009, J.J. Abrams has captivated Star Trek fans, by expanding on a beautiful universe with an amazing space adventure that showed off just how wonderful the world of Star Trek is. The last film release was way back in 2016, titled Star Trek Beyond, and for some time, it felt like another movie would never come.

But now, Star Trek 4 is taking a big step forward , and new details have been released about the long-awaited movie. If you’re looking for some of the latest updates on it, here are five quick things that we know about the upcoming sequel.

Star Trek 4 Is “In The Works”

Fear not, all the loyal fans out there, as Star Trek 4 has officially been announced by J.J. Abrams. As first reported by Variety from the Paramount Investors Day Presentation, Abrams himself said that they're “hard at work” on the new Star Trek film and that shooting for the movie will begin by the “end of the year.”

Abrams also teased that the original cast, as well as some new players, would appear, creating a new Star Trek experience. With how much Star Trek has evolved over the last few years, thanks to new shows such as Star Trek: Discovery or Star Trek: Picard, it’s exciting to hear that the films are also going to be bringing in new characters for us to love just as much as the television shows.

Okay, take this one with a grain of salt.

Back in November 2021, THR announced that Star Trek 4 was delayed until December 22nd, 2023, as it had originally been slated to come out on June 9, 2023.

However, it was a surprise to everyone from the original franchise that Star Trek 4 was even in the works, according to an early 2022 story from The Hollywood Reporter. With this in mind, a part of me is thinking that this new release date that they set up is going to end up being pushed again, if the stars and their teams didn't even know the movie was happening.

But, since no official announcement has been made as of this writing about pushing the movie again, I suppose December 22nd, 2023 is the date to look forward to for now.

Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, And More Are Expected To Return For Star Trek 4

As mentioned before, the original stars of the Star Trek Kelvin timeline films didn’t have any idea that the movie was in the works when it was announced, but the previously mentioned Variety report noted that several of the film's primary actors are in talks to return to the franchise for a fourth movie.

This includes Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg. This is major news, considering that the cast has been very busy with other projects.

Pine, for example, appeared in the Wonder Woman films, as well as movies like A Wrinkle in Time, Outlaw King, and The Finest Hours. Zoe Saldana has also been in the superhero world for some time, appearing as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which she is filming the third film for as of February, 2022. Saldana also made appearances as Gamora in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so she’s been quite busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

John Cho recently led Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, adding on to his impressive list of TV and movie performances.

For sure, these stars have been busy as heck and will undoubtedly be appearing in many upcoming movies and beyond, but to hear that they’re potentially going to be back for Star Trek 4 is even more exciting.

J.J. Abrams Will Be Producing Star Trek 4

As reported by Variety, Star Trek 4 will be produced by J.J. Abrams, but not directed by him. This isn’t that much of a surprise. While Abrams did direct the first two Star Trek films, Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness, he stepped down for Star Trek Beyond to become an executive producer and handed over the directing torch to Justin Lin.

Abrams is going to be doing the same thing for Star Trek 4, working as a producer while another director takes the lead. However, this time around there will be a new person in the director’s chair, rather than Justin Lin.

WandaVision Director, Matt Shakman, Is Directing Star Trek 4

For this next installment in the Star Trek series, WandaVision director Matt Shakman will be directing Star Trek 4, according to Deadline .

WandaVision was a huge hit for both Disney+ and Marvel when it released in early 2021, scoring multiple award nominations and wins , and earning the love of fans everywhere, so it’s super exciting to see the man behind the series take on this new role.

Shakman has also done work on many other TV shows as well, including The Great, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and even Game of Thrones, so I have a feeling that the Star Trek franchise is in safe hands and we’ll be seeing an excellent film soon enough with he and Abrams behind it.

How To Watch The J.J. Abrams Star Trek Movies Streaming

If you’re like me and you can’t wait over a year to see another Star Trek movie, most of the previous ones are available to either rent or stream right now. The first Star Trek film begins the adventure, as the USS Enterprise combats a mighty force that threatens the lives of innocent people.

Rent Star Trek on Amazon.

The second film, Star Trek Into Darkness, stars the same crew when they are sent to investigate a Starfleet member who has turned into a terrorist and is causing hell for everyone.

Stream Star Trek Into Darkness on Paramount+.

Star Trek Beyond, the last entry so far in the franchise, follows the story of the Enterprise crew out on a rescue mission until it's revealed later on that it’s an attack, and now they must fight to stay alive against their enemies.

Stream Star Trek Beyond on Paramount+.

And, if for some reason that’s still not enough Star Trek goodness for you, Paramount+ has so much Star Trek content that I’m quite sure you’ll find plenty of stuff to watch until Star Trek 4 releases.

What are you looking forward to the most with Star Trek 4? No matter who's added to the cast or when it comes out, I’m sure it’ll be a great time and we’ll get to live long and prosper together once more.