Stephen King Endorsed A New Movie, And It's 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Surely, no one would be crazy enough to doubt the notion that Stephen King holds a lot of influence when it comes to the world of fear-inducing entertainment. After all, we can credit the author’s brilliant mind for some of the best horror movies of all time . That’s a major reason why so many hold his opinion in high regard whenever he comments on a film or TV show. King recently took to social media to share his take on yet another creepy feature that’s set to hit theaters soon. The prolific writer gave the movie a glowing endorsement and, if you (for some reason) are still skeptical, then know that the flick also has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film in question is Strange Darling, a horror-thriller written and directed by JT Mollner, who notably helmed the western film Outlaws and Angels. Stephen King took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on Mollner’s flick. The horror maestro sought to keep his sentiments brief, and that’s indicative of the quality of the film. However, in King’s case, he didn’t share minimal thoughts because of any kind of disdain. Quite the opposite is true, in fact. King said the following:

I wish I could say more about STRANGE DARLING, but it's one of those films that's too clever to spoil, so best to say nothing.

A tease like that seems like enough to entice viewers to check out the movie sooner rather than later. There must be some seriously unique storytelling at play if Mr. King is seeking to mostly remain tight-lipped on what he witnessed. Quite frankly, if I were in JT Mollner’s shoes right now, I’d be bugging out over the fact that the Salem’s Lot writer enjoyed my work. And, as previously mentioned, King’s reaction was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of positive reactions.

Strange Darling holds a 100% critical freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 18 reviews, as of this writing. While there’s a good chance that the number could change as time goes on, that’s still an impressive start. And, of course, the comments made by pundits thus far convey very positive sentiments about this horror title. Trace Thurman of Bloody Disgusting referred to the film as “a relentless thrill ride of a film that acts as an extended, feature-length chase scene.” Meanwhile, Variety’s Michael Nordine seemed to echo the Cujo writer’s thoughts, asserting that the film is “best experienced with as little foreknowledge as possible.” Seriously, my interest is really becoming piqued.

I greatly appreciate the sentiments that critics share, but I also relish any time at which Stephen King sees fit to grace us with his thoughts on pop culture. King has lauded Bone Tomahawk , praised Pet Sematary and even given his stamp of approval to horror series From. Heck, King even hyped up Mayor of Kingstown , even though he apparently has “no fucking clue what's going on” whenever he tunes in for the drama series. His views are always welcome in my eyes and, at this point, it’s clear to see that he always strives to be honest and thoughtful.

That’s why folks may really want to take stock of his choice words for Strange Darling, which has been described as a cat-and-mouse thriller. It sounds like JT Mollner, who’s set to helm the adaptation of The Long Walk , seemingly has something truly twisted in store for moviegoers. Such a prospect is all the more exciting knowing that the movie has been praised by critics and is Stephen King approved.

Strange Darling is set to open in theaters on August 23. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and check out the 2024 movie schedule for news on other upcoming horror movies .