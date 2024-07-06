Stephen King Gave Jeremy Renner's Mayor Of Kingstown His Stamp Of Approval, And I Couldn't Agree More With His Reasoning

Well, Stephen King has started watching Mayor of Kingstown, and his reactions are delightful! The beloved author has been tweeting as he’s been watching the Jeremy Renner-led show (which is currently airing Season 3 on the 2024 TV schedule ), and he gave it his stamp of approval. As a fan of this show from Hugh Dillion and Taylor Sheridan, I must say, the writer is so on-point with his reasons for loving it.

What Stephen King Said About Mayor Of Kingstown

Stephen King went on quite the posting spree about Mayor of Kingstown. However, it all started with him giving it his stamp of approval as he wrote on X :

I have no fucking clue what's going on in THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, but I love this show. It reminds me of THE SHIELD and SONS OF ANARCHY. I had no fucking idea what was going on in those, either.

Kingstown is about the power balances between the police department, the gangs in the town and the prison system that connects them all. It’s gritty, violent, dark, and as King tweeted “everybody says fuck a lot.” So, these comparisons make sense.

Getting into some specifics about the show, the author was quite humorous as he reacted to Mayor of Kingstown. For instance, he posted that all he knew about Renner’s Mike McLusky was that he drove around in “a badass Lincoln Connie” and that “Bunny is a badass.” He also wrote about how much he liked Hugh Dillon’s character, which Dillon got a real kick out of, as he reposted it on his Instagram:

Rounding out Stephen King’s thoughts on this Paramount+ show, he made sure to recognize everything Jeremy Renner has been through as he posted :

Also, Jeremy Renner is a badass who got run over by a snowplow and came back for Season Fucking Three!

This is true, Renner got hit by the snowplow in January 2023 , and he was back on set for Season 3 almost exactly one year later. During an interview with CinemaBlend, he told us that he had to “interject” his life and injuries into Mike . However, as Dillon noted, the Avengers actor was back in action quicker than anyone expected.

All this is to say, there are a lot of reasons to enjoy this show, and I must say, I completely agree with all the reasons Mr. King has stated.

Why I Agree 100% With His Assessment Of Jeremy Renner’s Show

I have to admit, I also have “no fucking clue what’s going on in Mayor of Kingstown” a lot of the time, but that’s part of the fun. Trying to figure out the power dynamics in the town and who might be betraying who is what makes the show entertaining.

For example, currently, it’s unclear who Iris’ allegiances lie with after that intense interaction between her, Mike and Konstantin and the deals she made with both of them, which makes me so curious about what will happen next. So, I completely agree with Stephen King’s assessment.

Plus, his comments about Jeremy Renner coming back for a third season ring so true. Hugh Dillon told me that they weren’t sure how the show would go on after the accident. However, they came back incredibly strong, and Renner’s performance in Season 3 is impressive.