The Big Plans Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Has For Her First Birthday Bash Since Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is currently experiencing a new chapter in her life, one that sees her navigating life as a single woman once more. In January 2025, Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce, with the news coming months after reports that they separated after a little less than two years of marriage. Recent comments from Lopez, however, suggest that she’s happy with where her life and career are at this moment. The starlet also has a birthday coming up and, if a source is to be believed, she’s planning to live it up in a big way.

The “On the Floor” performer is turning 56 on July 24 and, historically, she’s been known to throw a sweet shindig or two to ring in another year of life. Supposedly, her first birthday party following her split from her latest ex-husband won’t be any different. An insider spoke to Star Magazine about what the pop singer and mother of two is allegedly planning this year. Of course, JLo has been busy with work as of late, but it sounds like that won’t be an issue as far as any festivities go:

She’ll be in Europe on her tour but has arranged to have a few days off for her birthday so she can properly celebrate. She’s going to fly out some of her close friends so that she’s not alone and they’ll all get the A-list treatment right alongside her.

At this time, Jennifer Lopez is in the midst of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, which kicked off in Spain just this week. Europe does indeed sound like a great backdrop for a birthday party celebration. The insider went on to claim that at this time, Lopez is mulling one of two supposed options, and both are as extravagant as they are pricey:

Right now, it’s a toss up between renting out a huge yacht and cruising the Med for a couple of days, or just renting out a five-star villa where they can lounge and get spa treatments and have a big party and totally let loose.

JLo’s parties have indeed garnered significant attention over the years, as fans have eaten up the tidbits that she’s shared online. In 2023, she shared a “lil peek” at the private party she had with Ben Affleck, their kids and a host of friends. The A-lister really went over the top in 2024 by throwing a Bridgerton-themed party, for which she sported a stunning dress. At that time, she and Affleck were separated, but guests reportedly thought he might still show up at the event despite that. Check out a photo of the star’s outfit:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Following her divorce, the Atlas star hasn’t spoken much about her relationship with her ex. She did, however, recently release a song that seemed to be inspired by the “wreckage” of her latest marital split. In spite of that, JLo’s seemingly been living it up, based on the slew of bikini photos she recently shared. Her “perfect summer” has also allowed her to spend time with her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The source for Star Magazine didn’t specify whether Jennifer Lopez would be celebrating her birthday with her kids in any way, but the notion of them not being involved seems unlikely. Of course, Lopez herself has not spoken out about any plans for her 56th b-day, so this report should be taken with a grain of salt. What wouldn’t be surprising, though, is if she does eventually share some photos if or when the party takes place.