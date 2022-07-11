Stephen King Movie Set For Later This Year Just Got Pushed Back To 2023, But It Makes Sense

The horror genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now, to the joy of moviegoers. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters via sequels, while we've also seen some reboots from previous adaptations. Case in point: Andy Muschietti's pair of IT movies. The trend of Stephen King movies haven't slowed down, with Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot movie originally expected to hit theaters this September. Unfortunately the Stephen King movie has been pushed back, but the reasoning makes complete sense.

The new Salem's Lot movie was set to help kick off the fall movie season, with an original release date of September 9th. But according to a new report by Deadline, the project has been delayed until April 21st, 2023. The reasoning given to the outlet is that a COVID-related delay happened in post-production. Considering the movie has to bring vampires to life, this process is understandably important.

This delay in the release of Salem's Lot is sure to be a bummer for horror fans and cinephiles alike, who were hoping that the Stephen King adaptation might kick off the fall movie season. But those closely following production might not be all that surprised by this shake-up. Namely because there were reportedly a handful of delays related to photography on the movie six weeks ago.

