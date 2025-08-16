Lenny Kravitz Showed Off His Six Pack In New Pic, And His Daughter Zoë Had A Funny Comment

Lenny Kravitz loves a shirtless moment, and his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, loves to roast him for his style and tendency to wear very little clothing. Well, she actually roasted his love for netted shirts specifically, saying that her father likes to say that “if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.” Well, now, after her dad fully ditched the shirt for his latest post, she took to his comments to post a funny comment about it.

Lenny Kravitz Posted A Picture That Showed Off His Six-Pack Abs

Earlier this month, Kravitz was performing in Las Vegas, and his Instagram was taken over by posts of him performing. However, his most recent photo from his time in Sin City was taken at the Virgin Hotel, and he’s walking through a living room without a shirt on. Take a look:

Of course, Lenny is no stranger to showing off his abs . It’s a frequent occurrence on his Instagram, and fans always freak out when they get to see just how good of shape he’s in. They love it so much that they post comments like:

The man is seriously blessed. -bassmanjoe69

Jesus Mary and Joseph!!! -stephshaygeorge

I’ll have what he’s having #Aginggoals -alexskolnick

I think they call that an 8 pack! 🙌 -kristizini

And in just one pic, Lenny contributes to the heat wave….🔥-kimberleyjanewhiten

Considering it’s summer and the singer’s post noted that it was “110 degrees,” that last comment was really funny. However, the funniest response came from his own daughter, who also commented on the heat radiating off this photo.

As I mentioned at the top of this story, Zoë has gone viral before for roasting her dad, and he loves it . In fact, during an interview with The Times, he said that kind of reaction is “absolutely exactly what your daughter is supposed to do.” So, I bet he got a kick out of his kid’s cheeky post on his literally hot Instagram post:

It's so hot there. You must be thirsty. Stay hydrated ❤️

You know, it’s a solid joke about this post that could be considered a thirst trap and some solid advice. It’s important to stay hydrated, especially in the hot heat.

Overall, though, this moment is just another example of the sweet bond Lenny and Zoë share . He’s said in the past that he knows he can be an embarrassment to her , and he loves that she gets a good laugh at his expense. While this image is by no means embarrassing -- I mean, look at him -- from the perspective of his child, it could be seen that way, and I love how they lean into the humor in that.

