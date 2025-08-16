One ‘Great’ Way Sydney Sweeney’s Jeans Campaign Brouhaha Worked Out For Her, According To A PR Expert
A PR pro weighs in on the "Great Jeans" controversy.
Sydney Sweeney has been the talk of the town, and it has nothing to do with her work on the 2025 movie schedule. Instead, it's her collaboration with American Eagle that has been making waves, and not just for its denim. The Euphoria star’s “great jeans” campaign sparked a heated online debate, but according to one public relations expert, the controversy may have ended up working in her favor.
Some critics argued the ad’s wordplay between the words “jeans” and “genes” evoked undertones of eugenics. However, according to Nathan Miller, CEO and founder of the crisis communications firm Miller Ink, which represents Fortune 500 companies and celebrities, the campaign may have ultimately worked to the brand’s advantage. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the expert weighed in on the controversy, explaining:
The campaign, which introduced a special “Sydney Jean” and a limited-edition jacket, leaned on a playful word swap. But the rollout drew swift backlash, with some critics even accusing American Eagle of echoing “Nazi propaganda.”
In response, the brand released another ad from the series featuring a non-white model, a move that appeared aimed at reframing the conversation.
Through it all, the Anyone But You star herself has stayed silent. Even as her family briefly weighed in (her brother joking publicly about the controversy), the actress has avoided direct comment. According to the PR expert, that restraint may be her smartest strategy:
The controversial jeans ad stirred headlines, but it hasn’t been Sweeney’s only talking point this summer. She was also spotted jet skiing in Idaho during a brief getaway with a mystery man, fueling speculation about her post-engagement love life. The photos, obtained by Page Six, show the actress smiling alongside her mystery companion. And much like her handling of her American Eagle controversy, neither the Immaculate actress nor her team has addressed the outing. Still, the timing added another layer of intrigue to an already headline-heavy season for the star.
Sydney Sweeney seemingly isn’t letting controversy dampen her entrepreneurial spirit. She recently made headlines by selling her bathwater as soap. At the same time, she’s been busy on multiple fronts: filming the upcoming Euphoria Season 3, and enjoying karaoke nights with co-stars Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.
Her latest film, Americana, officially hit theaters on August 15, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. Meanwhile, as the discourse surrounding this American Eagle campaign continues, we'll be sure to keep you updated.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
