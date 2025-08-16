One ‘Great’ Way Sydney Sweeney’s Jeans Campaign Brouhaha Worked Out For Her, According To A PR Expert

Sydney Sweeney has been the talk of the town, and it has nothing to do with her work on the 2025 movie schedule . Instead, it's her collaboration with American Eagle that has been making waves , and not just for its denim. The Euphoria star’s “great jeans” campaign sparked a heated online debate, but according to one public relations expert, the controversy may have ended up working in her favor.

Some critics argued the ad’s wordplay between the words “jeans” and “genes” evoked undertones of eugenics. However, according to Nathan Miller, CEO and founder of the crisis communications firm Miller Ink, which represents Fortune 500 companies and celebrities, the campaign may have ultimately worked to the brand’s advantage. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter , the expert weighed in on the controversy, explaining:

American Eagle played it reasonably well. The same brand five years ago would’ve apologized profusely and tried to move past it quickly. Instead, they stuck to their guns and stood by the campaign. It was irreverent enough without being offensive. What was great about it for Sweeney is that while it may have had everyone talking, she wasn’t. Everyone was speaking about her, and she doesn’t have to do anything.

The campaign, which introduced a special “Sydney Jean” and a limited-edition jacket, leaned on a playful word swap. But the rollout drew swift backlash, with some critics even accusing American Eagle of echoing “Nazi propaganda.”

In response, the brand released another ad from the series featuring a non-white model, a move that appeared aimed at reframing the conversation.

(Image credit: American Eagle)

Through it all, the Anyone But You star herself has stayed silent. Even as her family briefly weighed in ( her brother joking publicly about the controversy ), the actress has avoided direct comment. According to the PR expert, that restraint may be her smartest strategy:

If it is authentic to her and she wants to be public about it, great, but she should not feel compelled to do so just because someone dug up her party registration. It’s totally appropriate for her to say, ‘I don’t discuss my politics, that’s personal. I’m only here to talk about my movie.’ And she doesn’t lose. That’s the safest strategy.

The controversial jeans ad stirred headlines, but it hasn’t been Sweeney’s only talking point this summer. She was also spotted jet skiing in Idaho during a brief getaway with a mystery man , fueling speculation about her post-engagement love life. The photos, obtained by Page Six , show the actress smiling alongside her mystery companion. And much like her handling of her American Eagle controversy, neither the Immaculate actress nor her team has addressed the outing. Still, the timing added another layer of intrigue to an already headline-heavy season for the star.

Sydney Sweeney seemingly isn’t letting controversy dampen her entrepreneurial spirit. She recently made headlines by selling her bathwater as soap . At the same time, she’s been busy on multiple fronts: filming the upcoming Euphoria Season 3 , and enjoying karaoke nights with co-stars Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her latest film, Americana, officially hit theaters on August 15, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. Meanwhile, as the discourse surrounding this American Eagle campaign continues, we'll be sure to keep you updated.