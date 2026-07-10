Why Did Disney Create A Live-Action Moana Just 10 Years After The Original, Anyway?
Should Disney say "You're Welcome" for their latest release?
Live-action remakes have become like bread and butter on the upcoming Disney movies list lately, but the live-action Moana is the first time we’re seeing such a new animated movie get the treatment. If you've been wondering why the House of Mouse jumped on remaking Moana so quickly, and we’ve got a new answer from one of the company’s key decision makers.
Andrew Cripps, who is the Head Of Theatrical Distribution globally at Walt Disney Studios just shared his thoughts on the subject amidst the rough reviews coming out around Moana often calling the movie "unnecessary". In his words to the LA Times:
For big movie studios like Disney, when fans put their time and money into a franchise it helps decide what we see next on movie schedules. In terms of the Moana movies, the 2016 original film made $643 million worldwide and remains the most-watched movie in Disney+ history. Additionally, Moana 2 crossed $1 billion globally after hitting theaters during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2024. As Cripps also added:
The Moana remake was an opportunity for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to p