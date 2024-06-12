Disney's Live-Action Moana Movie Has Cast Its Lead Actress And More To Join The Rock

The schedule of upcoming Disney live-action remakes includes quite a few titles, and one of them is the reimagining of the hit animated film Moana. Said project was announced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the spring of 2023 and, since then, details on the film have slowly been announced. Up to this point, the only confirmed star of the fantasy/adventure flick had been Johnson, who is set to reprise his role as the delightful demigod Maui. Well, the film has now officially cast a lead actress to take on the titular role, and other actors have been tapped for the production as well.

Walt Disney Studios formally announced on Wednesday that up-and-coming talent Catherine Laga‘aia has been cast to play the role of Moana. The 17-year-old actress hails from Sydney, Australia, and this casting will mark a major professional milestone for her. Amid the announcement of her casting, Laga‘aia also shared a sentimental statement (via a press release), in which she expressed enthusiasm over taking the role and shared her personal connection to the Polynesian culture the franchise highlights:

I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites. My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.

The actress will carry the torch that was first held by Auliʻi Cravalho, who provided the voice for the young adventurer in the animated (and Oscar-nominated) 2016 film. Also joining the ensemble is John Tui (of Hobbs & Shaw and Battleship), who will succeed Temuera Morrison in the role of the heroine’s father, island chief Tui. Mortal Engines and Next Goal Wins alum Frankie Adams is playing the lead character’s mother, Sina, a role originated by Nicole Scherzinger. And, finally, Star Wars and The Orville alum Rena Owen is taking over for Rachel House as Chief Tui’s mother, Tala.

By the looks of it, Catherine Laga‘aia is going to be leading a cast with some seasoned actors. It goes without saying that the producers and casting director had a major task on their hands when it came to casting this role. After all, her predecessor played the role in such a pitch-perfect way. I’m confident that Laga’aia has what’s needed to embody one of Disney’s most multifaceted and endearing characters. Also, I’m particularly eager to see how she bounces off her primary scene partner, The Rock.

This live-action flick, which is directed by Hamilton helmer Thomas Kail, isn’t the only upcoming Disney movie that will add to this massive IP. Also on the board is the anticipated Moana 2, another animated installment. For that production, Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and some of their co-stars reprise their respective roles. Per the synopsis, three years will have passed since the events of the first movie, and the protagonist and her shape-shifting ally will reunite for a journey that will take them to uncharted territory.

Needless to say, fans of this franchise have a lot to look forward to over the next few years. I’m curious to see who else might end up joining the cast of the live-action adaptation ahead of its production start this summer. But, for right now, I’m glad that the lead has been cast and look forward to seeing what she brings to the role.

The live-action Moana adaptation is set to open in theaters on July 10, 2026, while the sequel to the animated film arrives on November 27 as part of the 2024 movie schedule. You can also watch the 2016 flick now using a Disney+ subscription.