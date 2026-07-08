Moana Live-Action Reactions Are In, And I Bet You Can Guess The One Adjective Critics Keep Using
A number of critics seem to be in agreement on this.
Another live-action Disney remake is on the cusp of hitting theaters and, this time, it’s Moana that’s being brought to life. Directed by Thomas Kali, the film retells the story from the franchise’s inaugural 2016 installment and sees Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the demigod Maui. A lot has been said about the remake in the lead-up to its release on the 2026 movie schedule, and the first reactions are now pouring. Those who’ve been following the chatter for months may be able to guess the adjective that keeps getting used.
For some time now, Disney fans have shared thoughts on the live-action versions of some of its most beloved animated films. Some of those remakes have been praised – like Cinderella and The Jungle Book – while others – such as Snow White and Dumbo – have been panned. “Unecessary” is a word that’s thrown around quite often when it comes to a number of these movies, and it’s coming up again in the live-action Moana reactions. It came up when Matt Neglia shared his brutally honest take:
Neglia did go on to praise lead actress Catherine Laga’aia’s performance and say the songs were still “catchy and enjoyable.” Yet he also countered that he also already has an animated film to watch to soak in those great tunes. On that note, critic Doug Jamieson also dubbed this latest remake “unnecessary” and, while he also praised Laga'aia, he took issue with this retread:
Additionally, the film did get a bit of faint praise from The Nerds of Color, who praised some of the visuals. But, you guessed it, the word "unnecessary" came up again:
What’s interesting about the reactions in general is that even those that don’t use the word “unnecessary” still manage to convey that same sentiment. Kaitlyn Booth of Bleeding Cool also chastised this latest remake for adding very little to the mythology:
Of course, not all the reactions are completely negative. Tessa Smith shared some positive thoughts on the movie, as she praised the story as well as the chemistry between Laga'aia and (the wig-wearing) Johnson:
Still, it would appear that plenty of pundits are less than pleased with this finished product from the House of Mouse. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and io9 also had this to say: