Why Did Colman Domingo Want To Turn The Princess And The Frog Into Live Action, Anyway?

Colman Domingo is a man of many talents. He’s the type of actor that you believe in any role he takes on, and is a master of both drama and comedy. He also tackles guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel Live! with ease and can work a red carpet like no one else. So, when he declared that he’d like to turn the Disney animated movie The Princess and the Frog into live-action, I was intrigued.

From Cinderella to