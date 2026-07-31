Why Did Colman Domingo Want To Turn The Princess And The Frog Into Live Action, Anyway?
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By Christina Radish
Published
In Colman Domingo we trust.
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Colman Domingo is a man of many talents. He’s the type of actor that you believe in any role he takes on, and is a master of both drama and comedy. He also tackles guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel Live! with ease and can work a red carpet like no one else. So, when he declared that he’d like to turn the Disney animated movie The Princess and the Frog into live-action, I was intrigued.
From Cinderella to