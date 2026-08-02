I Thought Sadie Sink Was Messing Around When She Said We'd Get One Word After Seeing Spider-Man. She Was Not

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The one word that exemplifies Brand New Day was not the one I would have guessed.

Sadie Sink stares directly at the camera in a pink tee while readying for The Kelly Clarkson show 2026.
(Image credit: NBC Syndication, Kelly Clarkson Show)