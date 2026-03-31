Full Supergirl Trailer Has Way More Lobo (And I'd Die For Krypto)

The superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing down, and the newly formed DCU is still in its infancy. Co-CEO James Gunn is methodically crafting the shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. The next upcoming DC movie heading to theaters is Craig Gillespie's Supergirl, and we were just treated to its full trailer. In it we got Milly Alcock's narration, lots more of Jason Momoa's Lobo, as well as an emotional story related to poor Krypto. Why won't the villains of the universe leave this superpowered pooch alone?

While Supergirl's teaser trailer arrived back in December, we got to see Milly Alcock's "messy" character take center stage following her cameo in Superman. But the above trailer much more context into the story heading to theaters, which will seemingly be focused on Kara Zor-El's truma, and her rescue mission after Krypto is poisoned by the villainous Brigands.

Craig Gillespie told CinemaBlend that Krypto was going to be at the heart of the movie's story, but I'm not emotionally prepared to see the little guy sick. Supergirl has just three days to hunt down the bad guys and get the antidote, which will seemingly be the main plot of her movie. Luckily she's not going to be alone in this quest.

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In both trailers we saw Kara interacting with Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knol, a young fighter who is seemingly also hunting the Brigands. They team up, but Supergirl also tells her that "revenge won't take your pain away." Of course she knows about pain herself, having watch her home planet's destruction.

(Image credit: DC)

Then there's Kara's other ally, Lobo. The cosmic antihero is finally getting his live-action movie debut in Supergirl, in a role that looks perfect for Jason Momoa. It looks like he meets Alcock's hero in a dive bar, where they share a shot together. Despite the cosmic character usually operating in the morally gray space, it looks like they somehow end up aligned and fighting the bad guys together.

Of course, fans who have been watching the DC movies in order will likely be thrilled that David Corenswet's Superman is seen early in this trailer, showing some concern for his cousin's well-being. Will her adventure in space finally bring them together on Earth? Only time will tell.

All will be revealed when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Krypto makes it out of the blockbuster alive, so I don't have to riot in the streets.