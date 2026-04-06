Supergirl Looks Great, But I Need The DCU To Get Off Krypto's Tail

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and DC co-CEO James Gunn has been methodically crafting a new shared universe. The first slate of projects is called Gods and Monsters, and includes both movies and streaming projects that are available with a HBO Max subscription. The next upcoming DC movie is Craig Gillespie's Supergirl, and while I think the movie looks great, I need the DC Universe to get off of Krypto's tail.

The full trailer for Supergirl recently dropped, and offered a look at the cosmic adventure Milly Alcock's title character will go on. The footage revealed that Krypto will be poisoned by the villainous Brigands, with Kara given just three days to find the antidote. The movie looks good, but I need the DCU to stop putting Krypto in danger moving forward.

Both Superman and Supergirl put Krypto in danger, and I'm ready to throw hands.

Fans who are watching the DC movies in order will recall that Krypto was actually put in a ton of danger in James Gunn's Superman as well. The pooch was kidnapped by Lex Luthor and imprisoned in his pocket universe, causing David Corenswet's Man of Steel to rage out a bit on the bald villain. While Krypto was able to be rescued, the fact that he's already back in danger as the main macguffin in Supergirl makes me feel bad for the little guy.

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Narratively it makes sense that Krypto would be used to move the plot along for both Superman and Supergirl. Those two heroes don't have that many loved ones, and the superpowered dog is an innocent that they'd both throw hands for. But I'm hoping he manages to survive Milly Alcock's movie, and is left out of danger moving forward. Doesn't he deserve a break?

Krypto was based off James Gunn's own dog, which is why he was so mischievous throughout Superman's runtime. But he's actually Supergirl's dog, and their relationship is expected to be much deeper in the forthcoming blockbuster. As a reminder, you can re-watch the full trailer for Craig Gillespie's movie below.

Supergirl's cameo in Superman was meant to show just how king David Corenswet's character is; Krypto isn't even his dog but he was willing to lay down his life for him. But the dog means much more to Kara; he's all the family and memories of Krypton that she has. So the stakes are especially high.

All will be revealed when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that Krypto gets a break sooner rather than later.